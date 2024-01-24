ABB Buys DTN's Weather-Routing Division

Swedish-Swiss technology giant ABB has decided to expand its portfolio of fuel-saving solutions by purchasing DTN's weather routing business for shipping.

The acquisition covers DTN's vessel routing software, including its analytics, reporting and modeling applications. 85 DTN employees - most of them in the Netherlands and the Philippines - will transfer over to ABB as well. DTN will continue to provide core forecasting services to ABB going forward, leveraging its broader expertise in meteorology.

The transfer of existing DTN customers will bring ABB's networked fleet to more than 5,000 vessels. The firms say that they will make the transition for customers a smooth and seamless process.

The price of the transaction was not disclosed, and the deal is still subject to closing conditions.

“This is integral to our commitment to deploy digital solutions for the purpose of driving better operational decisions, resulting in increasingly sustainable performance of vessels. With this acquisition, we can now offer all levels of digitalization, across all fleet types and sizes, creating a unique offering in vessel and voyage performance," said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports.