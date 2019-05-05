737 Jetliner Slides into River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Image courtesy USN

By MarEx 2019-05-05 14:02:25

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, a Miami Air International Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba slid off the runway into the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

NTSB officials have taken the lead in the investigation into the cause of the accident, and have also recovered the flight data recorder. Passengers are reuniting with family members, including those who are traveling to other final destinations.

Image courtesy USN

Passengers and crew gather for debriefing and medical treatment after the landing (USN)



The accident scene on the following day (Image courtesy USN)

The plane came to rest in shallow water and is only partly submerged. There were 136 passengers and seven aircrew on board, and all have been accounted for. Minor injuries have been reported, and some were treated at the scene; those requiring additional treatment, including one young child, were transported to a local hospital. There were no fatalities.

“It’s a miracle,” base commander Capt. Mike Conner told the Florida Times-Union. “We could be talking about a different story.”