William P. Doyle, Executive Director, Maryland Port Administration

Tony Munoz, Editor & Publisher of The Maritime Executive, speaks with William P. Doyle, the Maryland Port Administration's Executive Director, and Chief Executive of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

Listen in as they discuss the ILA Longshoreman's rapid response to the pandemic, and the complex infrastructure and transportation logistics the port navigates.

Newly appointed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee, William P. Doyle enlightens us on the role he'll play in advising the federal government board on supply chain issues, maritime security, and more.

As the figurehead of one of the most important port complexes in international trade and commerce, Executive Director Doyle's experience and insight are something you won't want to miss!

Catch their full discussion below.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.