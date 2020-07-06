IN THE KNOW Podcast 18: Tom Crowley on Operations in the COVID-19 Era

In this edition of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, editor in chief Tony Munoz speaks with Tom Crowley, the CEO of Crowley Maritime, about the challenges of running a diversified maritime company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is Mr. Crowley's third appearance on the In the Know podcast, and he is our most popular recurring guest. His previous episodes include a debate over the Jones Act - our third-most-listened recording - and a conversation about the future of LNG as a marine fuel, both of which are available at www.maritime-executive.com/podcast. For more on Crowley Maritime's experience in adapting to the COVID-19 era, listen in below.

