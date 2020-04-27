IN THE KNOW Podcast 16: Marine Salvage in the Coronavirus Era

Joseph E. Farrell III (courtesy Resolve Marine) By The Maritime Executive 04-26-2020 04:06:09

The marine salvage industry has changed dramatically in the last ten years, with fewer players working in a smaller market. On the 10th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon spill, we spoke with Resolve Marine Group's director of business development, Joey Farrell III, about how the industry has evolved - and about what it takes to move salvage crews and conduct operations during the COVID-19 shutdown. For more, listen in on the conversation below.

