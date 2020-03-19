IN THE KNOW Podcast 14: The Impact of COVID-19 on Global Shipping

Cruise ships laid up at Port Canaveral, Florida (image courtesy Port Canaveral) By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 10:54:00

Since December 2019, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread throughout the world. The outbreak and the public health response have had a serious impact on every sector of the maritime industry: global cruise lines have halted operations, container carriers have had to blank dozens of sailings, and offshore operators are looking at a severe downturn in the oil market.

For this episode, Maritime Executive publisher and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz brought together three top experts - maritime medicine leader Dr. Arthur Diskin, admiralty lawyer Erik Kravets and Port of Tampa President and CEO Paul Anderson - in a conference call on the global coronavirus challenge. To hear their conversation, listen in below.

Paul Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Port of Tampa since 2012, is a former Federal Maritime Commissioner. He was nominated to the Federal Maritime Commission in 2003 and was confirmed by the Senate for a five-year term. Prior to joining Port Tampa Bay, Mr. Anderson was CEO of the Jacksonville Port Authority.

Mr. Erik Kravets is the founding partner of Kravets and Kravets, a maritime and admiralty law firm based in Cuxhaven, Germany. He is also a lecturer at the State Maritime College of Cuxhaven and Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences, and he is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive Magazine.

Dr. Art Diskin is the Global Medical Director for Future Care. Future Care is a global, 24/7 maritime medical call center for medical emergencies and primary health care advice for captains at sea. Future Care's professionals assist the captain in treating and medically monitoring their crewmembers. The company has four maritime-specific call centers located in Beijing, Manila, Johannesburg and the United States.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.