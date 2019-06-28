IN THE KNOW Podcast 10: Jaakko Eskola, President & CEO of Wärtsilä

The "Smart Marine Ecosystem" (Wärtsilä)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-28 14:25:53

For this edition of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Jaakko Eskola, president and CEO of technology group Wärtsilä. The Finland-based firm is a leader in propulsion, marine electronics and technical services, and about sixty percent of the world's fleet uses at least one of its offerings. Join in as they discuss the integration of digital technology into marine operations, the IMO's 2050 climate target and Wärtsilä's vision for the future of maritime transportation.

To download this podcast for offline listening, please click here.



The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.