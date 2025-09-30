In the Know 73: AkzoNobel's Trevor Solomon on the Future of Marine Coatings

In this edition of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, publisher and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz caught up with AkzoNobel business development manager Trevor Solomon, an expert on the history and the future of marine coatings.

AkzoNobel is one of the leaders in the field, and their global team has served the maritime industry for decades. Solomon, a distinguished chemist, has been with the firm for 32 years and has a lifelong enthusiasm for all things maritime - including this global industry's commitment to environmental protection.

To hear more about the details of modern coating technology and a first-hand history of its development, listen in below.