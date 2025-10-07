In the Know 72: Matt Miller, Marine Industry Principal at Aveva

In this episode of the In the Know podcast series, news editor Paul Benecki caught up with Matt Miller, Marine Industry Principal at Aveva and an expert on enterprise data, AI and analytics.

Aveva serves dozens of industrial segments with design and operations software, but maritime was its starting point and remains a major area of focus - now including the data tools that power the shipping industry's drive for efficiency. It has clients in ship design, vessel operations, port terminals, and all across the maritime value chain.

"What we're doing on the vessel operations side is collecting all the data, creating carbon intensity and indexing reports, and providing the high-level forensics that allow people to understand what they can do better in the future and what to do better now," Miller says.

For the details on how Aveva is helping operators drive change and improve efficiency, listen in on the conversation below.