In the Know 66: Montreal Port Authority's Julie Gascon on Tariffs & Trade

Tariff uncertainties are a top concern for port authorities in North America, given the potential effects on trade flows with the United States. To get a Canadian perspective on the impact of tariffs and the broader picture of trade in the Seaway-Great Lakes region, TME spoke with Julie Gascon, who recently completed her first year as the President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority. She is a master mariner and spent most of her career on Canadian Coast Guard ships on the West Coast fleet. She also sailed on VLCC crude carriers and large passenger vessels.

Ms. Gascon was a regulator, including a Senior Marine Safety Inspector, and became the Executive Director of Domestic Vessels and Regulatory Oversight with Transport Canada. Gascon was appointed to regional and national roles with the Canadian Coast Guard, and served as Assistant Commissioner for its Central and Arctic regional operations.

Gascon became the Montreal Port Authority's President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2024. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Montreal and a Bachelor’s degree in Technology in Nautical Sciences from the University College of Cape Breton.

For all the details, listen in on the conversation below.