In the Know 35: Dr. Jonathan D. T. Ward on China’s Peacetime Expansion

In this episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Dr. Jonathan D. T. Ward, internationally recognized expert on Chinese foreign relations and author of 2019's China's Vision of Victory.

The two discuss China's complex economy and increasing dominance in world affairs - a tangled web of strategic port purchases, supply chain logistics and market interests.

Dr. Ward talks us through China's ambitious military expansion, efforts to reunify with Taiwan, the nations debt-fueled growth, and the potential for international communities and business leaders to delve "too deep" into Chinese markets.

Listen in to this informative and timely industry discussion!

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.