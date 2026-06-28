The Maritime Executive’s Shipbuilding & Repair Edition is Now Online

(Article originally published in May/June 2026 edition.)

“50 Years of Shipbuilding Excellence” - That's the theme of Eastern Shipbuilding Group's celebratory year and it coincides with the 250th anniversary of the country that made it all possible. Starting with one vessel in 1976, ESG has built more than 350 more over the years and is thriving under second-generation CEO Joey D'Isernia.

It's a quintessentially American story, and you can read all about it in this edition's Case Study and Executive Interview!

News Editor Paul Benecki takes a look at the big picture in his Global Shipbuilding & Repair feature, titled “China and Everyone Else." And it really is China and everyone else as the rest of the world struggles to catch up with the country that gets nearly three-quarters of all new orders for ocean-going ships.

It's a great read, and you don't want to miss it.

Meanwhile, our regular columnists are up to their usual fun and games while making some serious points along the way. Erik Kravets has fun with Germany's flipflopping on the issue of nuclear energy while, at the same time, making a strong case for the use of SMRs (small modular reactors) to power ships in "The Nuclear Option.” Allen Brooks argues that the war in Iran has forced countries to rethink their energy policies and especially their position on fossil fuels in "Energy Economics," and Brigadier Jonathan Campbell-James says U.S. isolationist tendencies are forcing Europe to become its own “middle power bloc with industrial and economic muscle.”

Whew, that's a lot to digest!

Senior Editor Jack O'Connell spent some time interviewing Pablo Gonzalez, the visionary leader of Portugal-based Fundilusa, maker of the revolutionary SPS (smart propulsion system) Built-Up propeller. What is it? You'll just have to read his Executive Achievement column to find out.

Jack also had fun speculating on the reopening of Hormuz and a new Wall Street acronym (he loves words) in his Upgrades & Downgrades feature, "The NACHO Trade.”

Will ammonia ever become widely accepted as a ship fuel? That's the question posed by Sean Holt in his provocative article, “Proving Phase.” Maritime consultant Chad Fuhrmann says class societies are reexamining their roles in an age of rapid technological change and realizing they can do a lot more than just make and enforce rules in “Who Rules the Future," while master seaman Sean Hogue surveys the field of naval architecture and concludes we need more of them to make American maritime great again in “Designing the Fleet.”

Wrapping up this edition is ports columnist Tom Peters' fine article on Ro-Ro Ports, titled “Smooth Sailing," demonstrating the resiliency and ingenuity of ports which, despite tariffs and other geopolitical challenges, continue to grow their businesses at a steady pace.

A big “hello" to old and new friends I met at Posidonia earlier this month and a big "thank you" for all the kind comments I heard about our magazine and newsletter! We're grateful for your continued friendship and support. Till next time! – MarEx

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Tony Munoz is the Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive.

To read the latest edition of the magazine, go to The Maritime Executive May/June 2026 Shipbuilding & Repair edition. To subscribe to the magazine, please go to https://www.maritime-executive.com/subscribe.

