Leading the Way: MEBA Recruits a New Generation of Mariners

(Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2024 edition.)

It's a new era in American maritime. The old generation is retiring. A new one is taking its place. But challenges remain as a career at sea becomes less and less appealing to job-seekers.

"Gone are the days when highly educated and skilled people work quietly for the same company for 30 years," says M.E.B.A. President Adam Vokac. "We're in an era of job-hopping every few years, social media and more accessible options. Understanding how to market and recruit in the new environment will, we hope, keep us relevant."

Fortunately, the 46-year-old Vokac and his youthful leadership team at M.E.B.A. know exactly how to do that. They're among the youngest labor leaders in America right now and have a vibrant vision of what needs to be done to promote and grow U.S. maritime. "The future of American maritime labor is diverse, young, educated and hungry," notes Roland "Rex" Rexha, M.E.B.A.'s Secretary-Treasurer. "We believe we exemplify these traits as leaders and are hoping to use our platform to create a brighter future for our members and our industry."

So far, so good. Since taking office in 2021, Vokac and his team have seen membership go up, pay and benefits improve and more options become available for those who want to come shore-side. And for the first time in nearly 50 years, the sitting President of M.E.B.A. is running unopposed for reelection – a rousing mandate from members that they approve the path Vokac and his team have chosen.

A history of righting wrongs

M.E.B.A. traces its origins back 150 years. Back then, boiler explosions aboard steamships were frequent and catastrophic. Miserable safety standards and miniscule paychecks made the life of a mariner an unstable and precarious profession.

To combat this nefarious state of affairs, M.E.B.A.'s ten founding fathers met in Cleveland, Ohio in 1875 to form a united front against the dangerous working conditions of the day. They joined forces to effect change – not because shipowners wanted it to happen – but because they realized that things wouldn't get better for mariners without the solidarity of a union.

They laid the groundwork for a union dedicated to protecting and advancing the interests of mariners everywhere. M.E.B.A. was the first union to secure a 40-hour work week at sea, setting a new standard for maritime labor. M.E.B.A. forefathers won the right to overtime pay and night relief, ensuring fair compensation for all hours worked. Additionally, M.E.B.A. achieved the right to manage its own hiring halls and to have union representatives visit ships and safeguard proper working conditions for its members.

M.E.B.A. fought tirelessly for legislation to certify and license waterborne engineers, ensuring high standards in the profession. It secured the placement of U.S. officers – both deck and engine – aboard U.S.-flag ships, played a key role in repealing unfair seafarer fees and significantly improved the standard of living for all mariners. Most importantly, it provided for the safety of its members in a highly dangerous profession – a concern that persists to this day.

Among its most dynamic leaders was former President Jesse Calhoon, a powerful, visionary personality and a formidable adversary in negotiations. Serving as M.E.B.A.'s top executive and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for over 20 years (1963-1985), he leveraged his boundless energy to significantly impact the industry and Capitol Hill.

Under his leadership, wages and benefits for members saw dramatic increases, and his advocacy extended far beyond the confines of his own union and had a profound impact on the broader maritime community nationwide. With more than 40 years of dedicated service to M.E.B.A., Calhoon achieved numerous victories for the union, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to influence and shape the organization today.

His legacy is further preserved in the Calhoon M.E.B.A. Engineering School (CMES) in Easton, Maryland. Established by Calhoon in 1966 as a merchant marine cadet program to train young men and women seeking licenses and an eventual career at sea, CMES eventually evolved into the foremost continuing education facility for licensed officers, making M.E.B.A. the most reliable source of seagoing labor today. In 2011, the union began celebrating "Jesse Calhoon Day" on his April 4th birthday.

Over the past 150 years, M.E.B.A. has evolved as a leader in the maritime industry on many fronts including the safest working conditions, the best contracts in the industry, fair and equal representation of members and a long-term, well-funded pension plan with the best retirement benefits in the industry.

As a result, the union's membership includes not just marine engineers but deck officers and unlicensed positions as well. "We have contracts that represent virtually every shipboard position," says Vokac, "and we continue to attract a diverse workforce – both deck and engine, officers and unlicensed, and related shoreside positions."

A new vision

Today's challenges, of course, are different from those of the past. There's a chronic shortage of mariners, not a surplus–not just in the U.S., but globally. The American flag fleet is shrinking–like those of so many other countries.

"Our number one challenge is growth," Vokac states. "Most newly licensed officers are not willing to commit to sailing deep sea for the next 30 years. They want a better balance between work and family life."

So M.E.B.A. has aggressively sought out shoreside opportunities for those members who, after a number of years at sea, want to do something else. To enhance the attractiveness of a life at sea, it strongly advocates reestablishment of a healthy pay differential between a sea career versus one on land to compensate for the dangers and sacrifices of a life at sea – a kind of combat pay that disappeared over time. And it's currently working on legislation to increase U.S. cargo by providing tax incentives to shippers who voluntarily choose to fly the stars and stripes.

"The intent is to increase the economic competitiveness of U.S.-flag ships, thereby increasing their number," he explains. "Legislation like the above would incentivize more cargo and be an organic driver of growth. Companies could invest long-term and make bold operational decisions with confidence. And when the industry finally has a positive outlook, more young people will want to join it."

The rest of the industry is taking notice. Last year, Vokac was the recipient of the prestigious AOTOS (Admiral of the Ocean Sea) Award from United Seamen's Service – one of the youngest recipients in the award's long history. He was cited for his "exceptional leadership and dedication to protecting the rights of merchant mariners."

He understands that, to succeed, he needs the support of the rest of maritime – not just the unions but the companies that employ them: "We all recognize that working together will improve maritime more than working alone." He and his team at M.E.B.A. are proudly leading the way.