Yacht Production Engineer

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2021 10:01:57

Job Summary:

Located out of Palmetto, FL, Wide Effect has an immediate opportunity for a Mercury Outboard Master Technician. This is a unique opportunity to work with one of Western Florida’s premier center console boat builders. Master Technicians demonstrate outstanding performance and professionalism, as well as a commitment to provide only the highest standards of service. To qualify, technicians must be Certified in the specific product line for four consecutive years without any lapses in training.

Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Identifies, analyzes and resolves system design weaknesses in a Marine Manufacturing Environment

AC & DC Systems

Plumbing Systems

HVAC Systems

Mechanical & Hydraulic Systems

Mercury Outboard Engines

Influences the shaping of future products by contributing to the framework (architecture) used across multiple products or systems.

Implement processes, execute installations, and perform troubleshooting daily on the production floor.

Receptive to instructions from immediate supervisor.

Travel may be required.

Supports the generation of technical engineering products by using the appropriate standards, processes, procedures, and tools throughout the system development life cycle.

RequiredSkills / Qualifications:

Willingness to work on the production floor daily alongside workforce.

Working knowledge of the systems engineering concepts, principles, and theories.

Working knowledge of the system engineering process.

Good ability to grasp and apply new information quickly.

Good ability to handle more complex assignments as experience progresses.

Shows initiative on assignments, and professionally executes projects with little direction.

Builds stable working relationships internally.

Good written and verbal communications skills.

Creative thinker.

Good ability to clearly recognize and report information relevant to sound systems engineering design.

Education / Experience:

Mercury Master Technician

ABYC

NMEA

NMMA

CZONE Training

Required Specific System Familiarity:

Expert in CZONE Marine Applications Installation and troubleshooting: Displays, Keypads, AC & DC interfaces.

Expert in NMEA integration.

Expert level knowledge of Mercury Outboard Motors.

VSI Control Systems.

SEA KEEPER STABILIZER SYSTEMS.

Bow thruster systems.

Garmin & Simrad Electronics.

High-End appliances for maritime application: icemakers, refrigerators, A/C Systems.





Compensation: $95,000.00