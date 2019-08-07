Vice President (VP) of Commercial Operations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-07 11:16:03

Manages Others YES Experience required Yes Work Schedule Full-Time APPLY

Liberty Global Logistics is looking for a Vice President (VP) of Commercial Operations with the overall responsibility of maximizing profitability and voyage results through the daily leadership and oversight of all Trade Solutions and Maritime Services activities. This role will report to the President and will focus on items including, but are not limited to, vessel utilization, tonnage planning, capacity management, earnings per day, vessel utilization, stowage planning, stevedoring, port and terminal operations, cost management, cargo quality, commercial services, and third-party carrier relationships on a global basis. In addition, the VP of Commercial Operations will investigate and analyze commercial and other business opportunities.

The VP of Commercial Operations will also be responsible for the general supervision of all day to day aspects of the shipping business of LGL and for the development, expansion and long-range planning of LGL. This role is responsible for overall performance and management of organizational activities, financial growth and stability, management and oversight of all personnel and operations. This involves monitoring results and performance, anticipating new market trends or opportunities and to develop, evaluate and provide various tracking and reporting devices.

Education, Training & Experience

The ideal candidate will be experienced in dealing with all aspects of trade management, trade analysis, voyage optimization and results, OEMs Manufacturers, Freight Forwarders, NVOCCs and other cargo shippers and receivers; while skilled in all types of vessel planning, cargo stowage, cargo stowage principles, cargo lashing, and cargo handling gear on all vessels including roll-on/roll-off vessels, general cargo ships, and bulk carriers. Familiarity with port and terminal operations and efficiencies. Ability to manage individuals and work as part of a management team.

Required:

Extensive RORO, B/B experience

Prior experience in Trade Management, Cargo Allocations, Vessel Utilization, Stowage Planning, Capacity Planning and Optimization

4 Year degree, Maritime or Supply Chain/Logistics preferred

Strong Leadership & Communication Skills

Strong Negotiations Skills – Contract Management

5 years in a similar role or minimum 15 years maritime shoreside or combination with sailing experience

Knowledge of commercial and military trades and operations concerning cargo and related activities

Port, Terminal, and Stevedoring Operations

P&L accountability experience

Third Party Carrier Relations – Space Charter Agreements

Applicants must submit resumes to: careers@libertymar.com