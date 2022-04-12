Vessel Construction Manager 1
Location: Ketchikan, AK
Salary: $68,724 and amazing benefits
The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Vessel Construction Manager coordinate small to medium vessel engineering and construction projects. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!
Would you like to:
- Review vessel construction proposals, review planning data, prepare cost estimates, evaluate scheduling and practical engineering feasibility
- Prepare RFPs and advertisements, support consultant selection process, negotiate contracts with successful consulting firms, serve as agreement administrator
- Oversee preparation of work performed by in-house personnel, private naval architectural or marine engineering consultants for conformance to program requirements
- Coordinate inspections for vessel projects in progress, provide expert assistance and construction expertise, review and approve pay estimates and requests for change orders
- Perform vessel inspections
- Coordinate, monitor and review engineering activities of construction projects, recommending changes as required
- Serve as consultant, make detailed analyses of proposed projects for economic and practical project phases
- Meet with federal, state, local officials and community groups, make project presentations
- Analyze contractor claims, potentially testify in court regarding facts in disputes
Ideally you have:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in engineering, naval architecture, mechanical/electrical engineering or naval science AND one year of experience as an Engineering Assistant 3, or Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska or elsewhere
- OR: Degree in Civil Engineering or Engineering Management and two years of work experience equivalent to Engineer Assistant 3, Engineering Associate or Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska.
- Substitution: Additional marine or naval engineering equivalent to a Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska may be substituted for required college education on a year-for-year basis. Graduate study in marine engineering or naval architecture may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis
- Knowledge of marine engineering principles as applies to the design and construction of ships and ship systems
- Strong knowledge of principles and practices applied in inspection testing of materials used in vessel construction projects
- Knowledge of time and effort necessary to complete vessel construction and engineering tasks
- Knowledge of applicable state and federal regulations
- Knowledge of life-cycle costing and value engineering
- Knowledge of administrative and management requirements relating to vessel construction and repair
- Ability to solve engineering problems using computers and programmable calculators
Making it worth your while:
- Excellent benefits package (including Health, Life, Dental, paid leave, 11 paid holidays per year and other benefits)
- Solid employer, excellent career path
- Work in your area of expertise in one of the most stunning locations in the world!