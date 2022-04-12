Vessel Construction Manager 1

Location: Ketchikan, AK

Salary: $68,724 and amazing benefits

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Vessel Construction Manager coordinate small to medium vessel engineering and construction projects. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!

Would you like to:

Review vessel construction proposals, review planning data, prepare cost estimates, evaluate scheduling and practical engineering feasibility

Prepare RFPs and advertisements, support consultant selection process, negotiate contracts with successful consulting firms, serve as agreement administrator

Oversee preparation of work performed by in-house personnel, private naval architectural or marine engineering consultants for conformance to program requirements

Coordinate inspections for vessel projects in progress, provide expert assistance and construction expertise, review and approve pay estimates and requests for change orders

Perform vessel inspections

Coordinate, monitor and review engineering activities of construction projects, recommending changes as required

Serve as consultant, make detailed analyses of proposed projects for economic and practical project phases

Meet with federal, state, local officials and community groups, make project presentations

Analyze contractor claims, potentially testify in court regarding facts in disputes

Ideally you have:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in engineering, naval architecture, mechanical/electrical engineering or naval science AND one year of experience as an Engineering Assistant 3, or Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska or elsewhere

OR: Degree in Civil Engineering or Engineering Management and two years of work experience equivalent to Engineer Assistant 3, Engineering Associate or Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska.

Substitution: Additional marine or naval engineering equivalent to a Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska may be substituted for required college education on a year-for-year basis. Graduate study in marine engineering or naval architecture may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis

Knowledge of marine engineering principles as applies to the design and construction of ships and ship systems

Strong knowledge of principles and practices applied in inspection testing of materials used in vessel construction projects

Knowledge of time and effort necessary to complete vessel construction and engineering tasks

Knowledge of applicable state and federal regulations

Knowledge of life-cycle costing and value engineering

Knowledge of administrative and management requirements relating to vessel construction and repair

Ability to solve engineering problems using computers and programmable calculators

Making it worth your while: