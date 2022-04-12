116
Views

Vessel Construction Manager 1

alaska marine highway logo

Published Apr 12, 2022 10:45 AM by The Maritime Executive

APPLY

Location: Ketchikan, AK
Salary: $68,724  and amazing benefits

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Vessel Construction Manager coordinate small to medium vessel engineering and construction projects.  If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!

Would you like to:

  • Review vessel construction proposals, review planning data, prepare cost estimates, evaluate scheduling and practical engineering feasibility
  • Prepare RFPs and advertisements, support consultant selection process, negotiate contracts with successful consulting firms, serve as agreement administrator
  • Oversee preparation of work performed by in-house personnel, private naval architectural or marine engineering consultants for conformance to program requirements
  • Coordinate inspections for vessel projects in progress, provide expert assistance and construction expertise, review and approve pay estimates and requests for change orders
  • Perform vessel inspections
  • Coordinate, monitor and review engineering activities of construction projects, recommending changes as required
  • Serve as consultant, make detailed analyses of proposed projects for economic and practical project phases
  • Meet with federal, state, local officials and community groups, make project presentations
  • Analyze contractor claims, potentially testify in court regarding facts in disputes

Ideally you have:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in engineering, naval architecture, mechanical/electrical engineering or naval science AND one year of experience as an Engineering Assistant 3, or Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska or elsewhere
  • OR: Degree in Civil Engineering or Engineering Management and two years of work experience equivalent to Engineer Assistant 3, Engineering Associate or Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska.
  • Substitution: Additional marine or naval engineering equivalent to a Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska may be substituted for required college education on a year-for-year basis.  Graduate study in marine engineering or naval architecture may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis
  • Knowledge of marine engineering principles as applies to the design and construction of ships and ship systems
  • Strong knowledge of principles and practices applied in inspection testing of materials used in vessel construction projects
  • Knowledge of time and effort necessary to complete vessel construction and engineering tasks
  • Knowledge of applicable state and federal regulations
  • Knowledge of life-cycle costing and value engineering
  • Knowledge of administrative and management requirements relating to vessel construction and repair
  • Ability to solve engineering problems using computers and programmable calculators

Making it worth your while:

  • Excellent benefits package (including Health, Life, Dental, paid leave, 11 paid holidays per year and other benefits)
  • Solid employer, excellent career path
  • Work in your area of expertise in one of the most stunning locations in the world!