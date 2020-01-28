Second Engineer

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 05:08:47

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

Ensure that Engineering officers and ratings are competent and fit for their daily assigned duties

Carry out all lawful orders given by the Chief Engineer, including daily compliance of the Engineering Department with the Chief's Standing Orders

Report immediately to the Chief Engineer whenever anything unforeseen happens with Engineering personnel, machinery, or spaces

Distribute daily work assignments to the members of the Engineering Department. This may be done in the form of watch bills, duty rosters, and work orders; specifically, compiling and posting the Duty Engineer Roster, Watch Schedule, and Sea Watch Schedule in a timely fashion, with due regard to rest periods for assigned personnel

Ensure the proper maintenance and safe operation of all machinery

Maintenance of Main Engines and Propulsion system

Machinery for pollution prevention defined in the MARPOL convention

Stock control of the spare parts for the above machinery

Ensure the safety and cleanliness of machinery spaces

Inform the Chief Engineer about parts and supply stocks, along with projected future requirements of spare parts and stores

Understand the Company Safety Management System and the ship's Contingency Plan for emergency procedures

As necessary, stand as Engineering Officer of the Watch, whether at sea or in port

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability

Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/2

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Has successfully completed Crisis Management and Human Behavior Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3

Ability to communicate proficiently in English in both written and verbal forms

Full, clean driving license is required and must be accompanied by a valid International Driving Permit. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required: