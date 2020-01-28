Second Engineer
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:
- Ensure that Engineering officers and ratings are competent and fit for their daily assigned duties
- Carry out all lawful orders given by the Chief Engineer, including daily compliance of the Engineering Department with the Chief's Standing Orders
- Report immediately to the Chief Engineer whenever anything unforeseen happens with Engineering personnel, machinery, or spaces
- Distribute daily work assignments to the members of the Engineering Department. This may be done in the form of watch bills, duty rosters, and work orders; specifically, compiling and posting the Duty Engineer Roster, Watch Schedule, and Sea Watch Schedule in a timely fashion, with due regard to rest periods for assigned personnel
- Ensure the proper maintenance and safe operation of all machinery
- Maintenance of Main Engines and Propulsion system
- Machinery for pollution prevention defined in the MARPOL convention
- Stock control of the spare parts for the above machinery
- Ensure the safety and cleanliness of machinery spaces
- Inform the Chief Engineer about parts and supply stocks, along with projected future requirements of spare parts and stores
- Understand the Company Safety Management System and the ship's Contingency Plan for emergency procedures
- As necessary, stand as Engineering Officer of the Watch, whether at sea or in port
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:
- Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
- Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
- Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
- Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/2
- Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1
- Has successfully completed Crisis Management and Human Behavior Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3
- Ability to communicate proficiently in English in both written and verbal forms
- Full, clean driving license is required and must be accompanied by a valid International Driving Permit. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities
Education and Experience
The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:
- Successful completion of Onboarding program