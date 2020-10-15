Sales Engineer - North America West Coast
Overall responsibility for sales activities and account management with new and existing accounts for our client's Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) products and services. This is a remote position and can be based in either the USA or Canada. Ideal location would be Seattle, WA or Vancouver B.C.
Daily challenges include:
- Actively soliciting new BWMS customers and opportunities
- Providing quotations and follow up with bids to potential customers
- Become a market expert and generate potential opportunities
- Effectively integrate with the global sales staff to ensure information about future opportunities are shared
- Prepare frequent sales and marketing reports
- Attend industry networking opportunities including: trade shows and conventions, customer office visits, vessel visits, and networking groups
Preferred Qualifications:
- 4+ Years Experience in the maritime industry
- B.S. Degree in Engineering (ideally Marine Engineering), Business, Chemistry, or similar is desired
- Knowledge of Ballast Water Management Systems is desired
- Experience in marine field service (including mechanical, hydraulic, electrical, etc.) is desired
- Sales experience preferred
- Ability to travel at least 35%
Required Qualifications:
- Must be authorized to work legally in either the USA or Canada
- Must be able to enter the USA and Canada when traveling between the countries
- Must be able to satisfactorily pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check