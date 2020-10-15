Sales Engineer - North America West Coast

Government

By The Maritime Executive 10-15-2020 05:15:53

Following an advocacy campaign by Human Rights at Sea, the government of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that it will pursue legislation to fund seafarers' centers in the nation's ports. The change will allow government port fees to be used to care for seafarers. “Under the Maritime Labour Convention, New Zealand has an obligation to provide for crews who come ashore in New Zealand but this is currently funded largely through charitable sources," the Labour-led government said in...