Sales Engineer - North America West Coast

By The Maritime Executive 10-15-2020 08:23:28

Overall responsibility for sales activities and account management  with new and existing accounts for our client's Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) products and services.  This is a remote position and can be based in either the USA or Canada.  Ideal location would be Seattle, WA or Vancouver B.C.
 
Daily challenges include:

  • Actively soliciting new BWMS customers and opportunities
  • Providing quotations and follow up with bids to potential customers
  • Become a market expert and generate potential opportunities
  • Effectively integrate with the global sales staff to ensure information about future opportunities are shared
  • Prepare frequent sales and marketing reports
  • Attend industry networking opportunities including: trade shows and conventions, customer office visits, vessel visits, and networking groups

Preferred Qualifications:

  • 4+ Years Experience in the maritime industry
  • B.S. Degree in Engineering (ideally Marine Engineering), Business, Chemistry, or similar is desired
  • Knowledge of Ballast Water Management Systems is desired
  • Experience in marine field service (including mechanical, hydraulic, electrical, etc.) is desired
  • Sales experience preferred
  • Ability to travel at least 35%

Required Qualifications:

  • Must be authorized to work legally in either the USA or Canada
  • Must be able to enter the USA and Canada when traveling between the countries
  • Must be able to satisfactorily pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check
     