Quality Assurance / ISO Manager

This position is responsible for the development, review, and implementation of company Quality Management System policies, procedures, plans, and work instructions. Directs the Quality Department to support company goals and objectives. Communicates the QMS requirements to FBS department heads and frontline supervisors. Makes decisions on quality acceptance/rejections if disputes arise. Oversees regulatory approval of Weld Procedures, Nondestructive tests, Calibration Procedures and product testing methods. Directly communicates with Customers and Regulatory Bodies. Reports to Executive Management any deficiencies and proposes corrective actions. Attends formal Program Reviews and provides input on quality metrics as determined by product test results. Aides all departments in root cause determinations and corrective actions. Has responsibility for development and delivery of training programs to all FBS workers to ensure compliance to NAVSEA, ABS, USCG and customer contract requirements.

Location: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS), Wisconsin - Sturgeon Bay

