Product Designer Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION

Works on ideas as part of a team or individually developing design concepts using CAD (computer-aided design)

Design systems and components that meet needs and requirements

Participates in developing new products following the customers’ needs

Clarifying and solving design issues

Corrects product faults

Test and evaluate the safeness of the products

Creates presentations in order to present design proposals to management or clients

Handles effectively customer’s requests/ inquiries and provides customer service on daily basis (from order receipt to dispatch and customer’s satisfaction measurement)

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Desirable knowledge of CAD engineering design system (Catia or/and Pro Engineer or/and Solidworks or/and Autocad or other)

Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Desirable experience in Product Design of at least 2 years

Excellent command of the English language

Very good MS Office knowledge

Problem-solving skills, creativity, strong written and verbal communications skills, ability to prioritise and analyse under pressure

Fulfilled military obligations for male candidates

Location: Piraeus, Greece

If you are interested, send your CV at [email protected], mentioning “TME0222” at the email subject.

About LALIZAS

LALIZAS was founded in Piraeus, Greece, in 1982 by Mr. Stavros Lalizas as a small manufacturing plant of buoyancy aids for professional sailing. Today, LALIZAS remains a family-owned company, whose vision is to produce high-quality products that ensure safety at sea, and distribute them to international markets through its well-established network of branches, franchises & distributors. Their product range includes both ISO & SOLAS lifejackets, foam-filled and inflatable ones, as well as liferafts, MOB devices and navigation lights, immersion suits, safety harnesses, IMO signs and many other safety marine products; these are designed by taking into account the regulations of different flags. All items are being manufactured and distributed to maritime companies, ship suppliers, chandleries, marine stores, shipyards and boat builders around the world always taking into consideration the market’s needs and feedback, as well as the latest updates on regulations. Τhe genuine care for their customers and the indispensable input of their employees, who are considered as #thelalizasforce, have resulted in the company’s growth and will continue to contribute positively to the continuous development of LALIZAS.

LALIZAS distribution network is spread to more than 130 countries.

More specifically:

·10 LALIZAS Branches (Italy, Spain, UK, Croatia, Turkey, RSA, UAE, Montenegro, USA, China)

·8 LALIZAS Logistics Centers (Greece, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Belgium, USA, UAE, China)

·7 LALIZAS Franchises (Thailand, Indonesia, Panama, Colombia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Republic of Maldives)

Ø More than 100 Account Managers & 15.000 B2B customers at 130 countries

Ø More than 10.000 products manufactured in the company’s factories

www.lalizas.com