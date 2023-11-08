President SUNY Maritime

President

The State University of New York College at Maritime

SUNY Maritime seeks a civic-minded, knowledgeable, and dedicated leader to advance

its vision to be the leading maritime educational institution in the United States. SUNY

Maritime is a vibrant, student-centered institution committed to student development

and engagement in the southeastern portion of the borough of the Bronx in New York

City and a member of the State University of New York (SUNY) comprehensive system

of higher education.

The State University of New York (SUNY) and the SUNY Maritime College Council

invite applications from skilled, dynamic, and experienced academic, business and/or

government leaders who are committed to student success and academic excellence.

The Institution:

SUNY Maritime is the oldest and largest maritime college in the United States and was

charted in 1873 to help renew the post-Civil War maritime industry of New York City.

Enrollment at SUNY Maritime is currently at 1,368 students and about 67% of the

student body, more than 850 individuals at SUNY Maritime College, are members of

The Regiment of Cadets. The Regiment is a military-style organization and is governed

by a set of rules and regulations similar to that of the Federal service academies. The

Regiment of Cadets is part of the training program, which works with the licensing

program to impart military bearing, etiquette, and structure, as preparation for entry into

the U.S. Merchant Marine. The co-existing civilian program is designed to offer

students, who are not required to wear uniforms or adhere to the structure of the

Regiment, a traditional college experience.

Students participate in over 30 clubs including student government, yearbook, band,

water sports, and professional organizations. The College is home to the only Navy

Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) unit in the New York City metropolitan area.

Women comprise about 14% of the undergraduate student body and 13.8% of the

graduate students. Students of color make up nearly 29% of graduate and

undergraduate students.

SUNY Maritime is located on a 55-acre campus on Throggs Neck, in the southeastern

portion of the borough of the Bronx in New York City that demarcates the passage

between the East River and Long Island Sound. The scenic waterfront property is

centered by Fort Schuyler, constructed in the 1850s, which houses three academic

departments (Humanities, Marine Transportation, and Maritime Technology &

Operations), the Stephen B. Luce Library, the Maritime Industry Museum, the Center for

Simulation and Marine Operations, and college administration. The Fort is

complemented by the Maritime Academic Center that houses the Global Business and

Transportation academic department as well as state-of-the-art classrooms and a multi-

purpose conference center. The Science and Engineering Building houses both the

School of Engineering and Math/Science departments. This building includes

classrooms, offices and administration along with a full mission engine room simulator;

newly constructed steam and systems lab; flow tank; Wartsila diesel lab; machine shops

and additional mechanical and science labs. A newly constructed state-of-the-art

training vessel (TSES VII), a Seaman’s Educational Center and the complimentary,

President’s residence, sailing center, riverfront piers, dining halls, residence halls,

faculty housing, staff housing, athletic facilities, and student union complete the campus

environs. Many parts of the campus provide panoramic vistas of the East River or Long

Island Sound, with impressive views of coastal Connecticut, the north shore of Long

Island, and the Manhattan skyline. For more information about SUNY Maritime please

visit https://www.sunymaritime.edu.

The Position:

The President is the chief executive officer of the College and has overall legal

responsibility for the operation of the College. Reporting to the SUNY Chancellor, the

President will work collaboratively with the campus college council, peer SUNY

campuses, and the local community. Among the duties assigned, the President is

responsible for the preparation and recommendation of the annual College budget

request and the allocation of resources. The President directs strategic planning and

resources related to institutional goals and makes policy decisions with respect to the

mission, plans, and development of the campus. The President promotes the

development and effectiveness of the College through the supervision of the academic

and nonacademic staff and has legal responsibility for the appointment, reappointment,

promotion, and separation from services of all staff members. As a highly visible and

engaged leader, the President actively engages with alumni, maritime industry friends,

foundations, and community partnerships to grow SUNY Maritime’s annual fund. The

President engages all stakeholders to focus on increasing awareness of the College’s

profile while providing broad and transformational educational opportunities to students.

As Chief Executive Officer, the President assigns duties, powers, and responsibilities to

other administrative and academic officers and/or to special committees. The President

will work with a team of dedicated faculty and staff and oversee the divisions of

Academic Affairs, Chief of Staff and External & Government Affairs, Communications,

Finance and Administration, Institutional Advancement, Human Resources & Chief

Diversity Office, and Master, Empire State VII.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate should demonstrate commitment to the College’s overall

unique historical mission, support and promote diversity, and reinforce a student-

focused environment. The successful candidate will demonstrate a commitment to

providing a high-quality, affordable education to students from all social, cultural, and

economic backgrounds. The successful candidate will possess a record in building

institutional diversity and equally supporting SUNY’s initiative to diversify the faculty,

staff, and students. The candidate should have a record of accomplishments in their

chosen fields and have a record of demonstrated leadership. The new President should

be entrepreneurial and provide effective leadership by exhibiting innovative and creative

approaches relevant to the College’s mission. The ideal candidate must demonstrate,

through past experiences, an appreciation for and dedication to education and to

promoting academic excellence consistent with the unique mission of SUNY Maritime.

The new President must possess experience of sound financial management,

demonstrated success in fundraising, via engaging alumni and donors, and the ability to

create a feeling of collegiality and shared inquiry. The individual must be knowledgeable

or be able to become familiar with the various licensing certifications required by the

Maritime Administration, the United States Coast Guard, and international organizations

such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

A personal desire to be engaged with and be visible to students is critical. The person

should provide pivotal leadership in an environment committed to shared governance

and transparency. The consistent ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with

campus constituents, SUNY System administration, other SUNY institutions, federal

agencies such as the Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration (MARAD),

and United Coast Guard leadership, as well as local community leaders is vital. The

successful candidate will join a dynamic group of collegial SUNY presidents across the

SUNY System that are fully engaged in dialogue and planning at a national level during

a critical time that requires the State University of New York’s unparalleled commitment

to student success, academic excellence, leadership, research, and economic and

community engagement. A demonstrated record of professional experience in the

maritime industry is preferred to lead this public institution of higher learning. Qualified

candidates should have a terminal degree, executive-level leadership experience, and

good management skills.

About SUNY:

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher

education in the United States, and more than 95% of all New Yorkers live within 30

miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has

four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a

law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry,

and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves

about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit bearing

courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs.

SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research

expenditures system-wide reached nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2022, including

significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million

SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a

SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit

https://apptrkr.com/4761907.

Application:

Interested candidates should submit only a cover letter and resume/curriculum vitae to

RPA Inc. at sunymariti[email protected]. For a confidential discussion about this

opportunity or to make a nomination, please email Isaac Karaffa, Vice President and

Senior Consultant, or Dana John Cohick, President, at the email address listed above.

The first review of candidates will continue through January 15, 2024. For the full job

description and to apply please visit:

https://www.rpainc.org/post/SUNYMaritimePresidentAd.pdf

SUNY Maritime EEO Statement

SUNY Maritime is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Affirmative Action, and Americans

with Disabilities Employer. The College is committed to recruiting, hiring, training, and

promoting persons at all employment levels without regard race, color, national origin,

religion, creed, age, disability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual

orientation, familial status, pregnancy, predisposing genetic characteristics, military

status, domestic violence victim status, or criminal conviction or any other characteristic

protected by applicable law.