Port Engineer - Oregon State University

Position Information

Department Ship Operations (OAS)

Position Title Specialist 2-Port Engineer

Job Title Port Engineer

Appointment Type Administrative/Professional Faculty

Job Location Various Locations

Position Appointment Percent 100

Appointment Basis 12

Faculty Status Regular

Tenure Status N/A

Pay Method Salary

Pay Period 1st through the last day of the month

Pay Date Last working day of the month

Recommended Full-Time Salary Range $72,216-$126,456

Position Summary

Ship Operations is seeking a Port Engineer. This is a full-time (1.0 FTE), 12-month, professional faculty position.

The Port Engineer supports oceanographic research for Oregon State University under the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS) in the Ship Operations group in Newport, Oregon. Ship Operations is responsible for the scheduling, operation, maintenance, and repair of two Oceanographic research vessels (R/V’s), a support facility, pier, heavy lift equipment and for the portable scientific vans in the UNOLS West Coast Van Pool. The R/V Elakha is a 54-foot aluminum vessel that conducts short missions primarily from Newport. R/V Taani is under construction in Houma, Louisiana and will be 199 feet, 1600GRT when complete. The vessels and vans are used in support of research and education conducted by the College, and other educational and research institutions, through the University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS). Our success is based on an interdisciplinary approach and state-of-the-art technology and facilities. CEOAS is a national leader in the study of coastal zones and ocean processes. Through field experiments, theoretical investigations, and numerical modeling and simulations, we study all aspects of ocean, land, and atmosphere processes and interactions. This position contributes to broadening the knowledge of the marine and atmospheric environments through education and research.

The Port Engineer serves as Ship Operations principal authority on all engineering related matters. Duties include managing the material readiness of Research Vessels, the portable research laboratories in the van pool, and the Ship Operations Facility in Newport, Oregon. The Port Engineer is a critical part of a small, dedicated team. The Port Engineer tasks include assisting with the recruiting and selection of vessel and shore-based employees; preparing specifications for shipyard and major repair activities; specifying major vessel equipment for purchase; assisting in the preparation of budgets and proposals; implementing procedures and maintaining documentation to meet a variety of regulatory requirements including the Computer Maintenance Management System (CMMS) for the vessels and shore equipment, Safety Management System (SMS), and US Coast Guard/American Bureau of Shipping inspection and survey, and the audits that are associated with those bodies. A portion of the incumbent’s time is spent out of the office, in hands-on activities such as crane operations and troubleshooting vessel-based engineering issues.

OSU is managing the design and construction of three new Regional Class Research Vessels (RCRV’s) for the National Science Foundation. The first vessel, R/V TAANI, will be operated by OSU Ship Operations, the second vessel R/V Narragansett Dawn will be operated by the University of Rode Island and the third vessel R/V Gilbert R. Mason will be led by the University of Southern Mississippi and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium . The Port Engineer will be instrumental in the commissioning of the R/V Taani, testing mechanical systems and establishing systems and infrastructure that will function for the life of the ship. The Port Engineer will need to work with OSU staff and crew at the Project Field Office (PFO) in Houma Louisiana, with the OSU Transition to Operations team in Oregon, Bollinger shipyard who is constructing the vessel, the National Science Foundation, and additional stakeholders. The Port Engineer will provide advice, leadership, and direction regarding operational procedures, monitoring systems and methods to meet engineering best practices. R/V Taani delivery is anticipated in late 2023 and OSU ship operations will have a one year after delivery to outfit the ship, conduct underway trials and to complete a warranty haul out.

This position will work out of multiple locations including Ship Operations in Newport, Oregon, the project field office in Houma, Louisiana while R/V Taani is being built, and remote work as agreed upon by the employee and supervisor, contingent upon supervisor approval.

The College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences is an internationally recognized leader in the study of the Earth as an integrated system that includes the human dimension. It operates numerous state?of?the art laboratories, research vessels, the Endurance Array for the Oceans Observing Initiative and is overseeing the construction of three new Regional Class Research Vessels for the Academic Research Fleet. The College has an annual budget of more than $50 million, with support coming from the National Science Foundation, the Office of Naval Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration and other federal agencies. It has more than 100 faculty, 200 graduate students and 600 undergraduate students. Graduate programs include MS and PhD degrees in Ocean, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences; Geology; and Geography; and an MS degree in Marine Resource Management. The College has undergraduate programs in Earth Sciences and Environmental Sciences, with several minors and certificate programs.

Summary of Benefits: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/benefits/prospective-employee

To calculate our Total Rewards Package use this link: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/benefits/new-employees/benefits-calculator

Position Duties

25% Serve as subject matter expert providing leadership, advice and guidance to Chief Engineer and Marine Superintendent. Provide engineering advice and expertise to assist the Marine Superintendent in preparing annual operation schedules, developing budgets, writing proposals. Prepare specifications (with the assistance of the Captain, Chief Engineer and Marine Superintendent) for dry-docking, major machinery overhauls, and modifications to the vessels, vans, and other capital projects. Assist in the development of criteria to evaluate proposals for work and participate in selection panels for contractors. Provide continuity of safe operations. Serve as representative of the Marine Superintendent, Ship Operations and/or Oregon State University in committees, with outside entities and regulatory bodies as assigned. Provide other support as needed for the regulatory compliance of Ship Operations vessels by planning for unusual scientific operations onboard vessels, maintaining regulatory compliance of the shipboard scientific vans in the National Science Foundation/UNOLS West Coast Van Pool managed by OSU, and performing other such tasks as may be identified by the Marine Superintendent.

20% Manage facilities and equipment. Plans for future maintenance needs, budgets, and scheduling to assure consistent operational readiness. Ensure implementation and execution of planned maintenance and quality systems. Obtain, install, and maintain both ship and shore-side equipment, according to applicable regulations and safety standards. Provide inventory control of parts for all vessels and shore side equipment. Oversee the west coast van pool compliance, safety, service, maintenance and repair. Provide engineering support for the R/V Elakha as needed.

20% Provide leadership supervision and direction for assigned staff. Plan, assign and review work; establish goals for each position assigned; participate in advancement activities, participate in addressing and responding to grievances and developing corrective actions as necessary. Assist in efforts to recruit, interview, and select ship crew and shore personnel including regular, full time, temporary and intermittent positions. Participate in inspections, drills, safety meetings, continued trainings. Participate in shipboard and vessel ISM audits. Act as alternate Designated Person Ashore.

10% Responsible for investigating and troubleshooting equipment failures. Provide support to vessel engineering team ashore or at sea. Advise engineers on appropriate methods of operations to prevent occurrence and/or reoccurrence of equipment fault. Provide support for scientific operations including planning for loading and unloading at local facilities and in other ports, operating cranes, forklifts and assisting in the connection of vessel services & scientific support equipment such as winches and vans. Provide mechanical and engineering support for visiting vessels including hookups, electrical, fueling, etc. Provide support as needed for scientific community both at the facility and onboard vessels including last minute troubleshooting. Regularly attend vessels during out of service and dry-docking periods.

10% Maintain detailed records, provide reports, and establish standard operating procedures and policies as applied. Assist in development of and recommendations for training programs for engineers as directed. Oversee utilization of the CMMS. Track and follow up on all vessel nonconformity reports & equipment deficiencies. Cooperate with regulatory bodies to ensure standards & requirements for alterations or modifications to the vessel are met. Participate in shore side and vessel ISM audits.

10% Locate appropriate vendors, build relationships, solicit bids, coordinate equipment delivery and repair, schedule ship visits, Schedule shore visits & review completed work. Assist with ship engineering ordering and procurement, working closely with the Program Specialist on capital expenditures and service agreements in line with Oregon State policies and procedures. Maintain detailed purchasing records and invoices with OSU fiscal policy and federal grant reporting requirements. Maintain and track service of engineering, vans & shoreside equipment.

5% Other duties as assigned.

Minimum/Required Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in a technical field from maritime or military academy, college, or university.

Acceptable substitutes for a degree are:

4 years of sea service as First Assistant or Chief Engineer on research or commercial vessels.

6 years’ experience with research or commercial vessel management.

Military experience equal to or greater than the above qualifications.

The position also requires:

A technical knowledge of ships and related equipment, maintenance operations, overhaul, and design.

Must acquire forklift training and certification within 6 months of hire through OSU.

Ability to interact and cooperate with research vessel crew, marine technicians, university staff, and scientific personnel.

Familiarity with applicable international and US regulations pertaining to the operation and maintenance of sea-going research vessels.

Excellent computer skills including proficiencies with Microsoft office products (Excel, Outlook, and word), database use and internet search engines.

Demonstrated strong written and verbal communication skills.

Have or ability to obtain a U.S. Passport and Transportation Worker Identification Card (TWIC) credentials within 6 months of hire.

Preferred (Special) Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from maritime or military academy, college, or university.

Experience in drafting shipyard work specifications and overseeing shipyard repair work.

Previous duty as an Engineer at sea on research vessels or commercial vessels

Previous UNOLS or research vessel experience.

Current or previous experience as a Port Engineer for a research or commercial operation.

Current US Coast Guard (USCG) License as Chief Engineer Unlimited HP.

Current Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificate.

Current EPA Refrigerant Technician Certificate, or ability to obtain within six months of start date.

A demonstrable commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity.

Experience with new vessel builds and sea trials preparing a vessel for service.

Experience with computer-based maintenance systems for vessels and facilities.

Previous experience working within State or University practices and policies.

Ability to work effectively in an administrative environment and follow highly structured policies and procedures while managing operations and services of a busy maritime operation. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Professional demeanor, ability to use appropriate levels of tact and courtesy and communicate respectfully when communicating with individuals at all employment levels across widely diverse backgrounds.

Experience as a Designated Person Ashore and with internal and external audits.

Excellent time management skills, ability to handle multiple tasks, set priorities, and meet deadlines.

Working Conditions / Work Schedule

This position requires working in multiple locations including Oregon and Louisiana while R/V Taani is under construction; travel will be required and is anticipated on a project needed basis.

Ship Operations is a seven day per week operation; therefore, weekend and holiday work may be periodically required. Shift and/or work assignment may change based on operational needs.

Will work aboard vessels at sea and on small vessels on occasion.

Work in a port/dock environment operating forklift and lift equipment, assisting vessel mooring, etc. The ability to move about in small and confined shipboard spaces and to conduct light facility tasks including crane and forklift operations as needed is required.

Work may involve heights such as a ship’s mast, may be performed over water, and where lock-out/tag procedures are required.

May be exposed to high noise levels, or in environments where paint, fuel or other fumes are present.

Use of protective equipment including safety eye wear, hearing protection and respirator or dust mask is required.

This position is required lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects weighing up to 40 pounds.

This position requires a clear and unambiguous commitment to compliance of all National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations for Division I (FBS) universities.

Posting Detail Information

Posting Number P06554UF

Number of Vacancies 1

Anticipated Appointment Begin Date 05/26/2023

Anticipated Appointment End Date

Posting Date 03/07/2023

Full Consideration Date 04/07/2023

Closing Date 05/12/2023

Indicate how you intend to recruit for this search Competitive / External - open to ALL qualified applicants

Special Instructions to Applicants

To ensure full consideration, applications must be received by April 7, 2023. Applications will continue to be accepted after the full consideration date, until a sufficient applicant pool has been achieved or the position is filled. The closing date is subject to change without notice to applicants.

When applying you will be required to attach the following electronic documents:

1) A resume/CV; and

2) A cover letter indicating how your qualifications and experience have prepared you for this position.

You will also be required to submit the names of at least three professional references, their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers as part of the application process.

For additional information please contact: Mathurin Fogg at [email protected] or 541-867-0168.

OSU is committed to the health of our local and global community. All employees and students are required to comply with the university’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Please visit https://covid.oregonstate.edu/ for additional information about OSU’s plans for safety and success, as well as options for compliance with the vaccination program.

OSU commits to inclusive excellence by advancing equity and diversity in all that we do. We are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, and particularly encourage applications from members of historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, LGBTQ community members, and others who demonstrate the ability to help us achieve our vision of a diverse and inclusive community.

OSU will conduct a review of the National Sex Offender Public website prior to hire.

Starting salary within the salary range will be commensurate with skills, education, and experience.

Documents Needed to Apply