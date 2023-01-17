Port Captain
Job Summary:
This job role is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations on vessels and maintaining good relationships with all employees.
Duties:
-Build vessel crews based on experience levels and scheduling
- Ensure the vessel follows government regulations and policies
- Produce the daily voyage plan and report to Sr. Port Captain
- Oversee navigation systems and make sure they are up-to-date on the vessels
- Inspect the vessel operations to ensure all aspects are running smoothly
- Report injuries as required
- Ensure the vessel is staying within the budget
Qualifications:
-High School diploma
- Must have at least 5 years of vessel operations on the inland waterways
- USCG Merchant Mariners License
- Master Towing license
- Knowledge of modern navigation software