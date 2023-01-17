Port Captain

Job Summary:

This job role is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations on vessels and maintaining good relationships with all employees.

Duties:

-Build vessel crews based on experience levels and scheduling

- Ensure the vessel follows government regulations and policies

- Produce the daily voyage plan and report to Sr. Port Captain

- Oversee navigation systems and make sure they are up-to-date on the vessels

- Inspect the vessel operations to ensure all aspects are running smoothly

- Report injuries as required

- Ensure the vessel is staying within the budget

Qualifications:

-High School diploma

- Must have at least 5 years of vessel operations on the inland waterways

- USCG Merchant Mariners License

- Master Towing license

- Knowledge of modern navigation software