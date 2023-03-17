Master - Oregon State University

Position Summary

Oregon State University’s Ship Operations unit within the College of Earth, Oceanic, and Atmospheric Sciences invites applications for future full-time (1.00 FTE), 12-month, hourly academic wage (as needed) Relief Master positions. Appointments are anticipated to last up to one year from appointment date.

The relief Master is responsible for the safety, security and effectiveness of the ship, crew, and embarked scientists on the Research Vessel (R/V) Taani. The mission of the R/V Taani is to support oceanographic and related research upon the ocean and inland waters.

Position Duties

40% – Stands watch at sea, navigating by using electronic equipment and other means; maneuvers the vessel as necessary to conduct oceanographic work; uses navigation charts and equipment; conducts shipboard and ship-to-shore communications; and directs the seaman on watch and carries out the ship’s routine. Operates a variety of equipment including radios, radars, electronic navigation equipment, fathometers, ship control equipment, and research equipment, as necessary. Oversees daily routines, stands watch, issues night orders, and keeps the ship’s log and other records.

25% – Confers with the chief scientist, department heads, and marine technicians concerning the planned or ongoing scientific work (as described in written cruise instructions, standard scientific procedures, or verbally) to assure that the work is accomplished to the best of the ship and crew’s ability. Prepares and submits University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS) post-cruise assessment forms.

25% – Assures the safe condition and operation of the vessel requiring a practical knowledge of ship stability, regulatory requirements, navigation and ship handling, oceanographic operations, deck machinery, and fire-fighting. Requests and obtains reports from subordinates; observes operations; conducts inspections as necessary to ensure the safe, sanitary, reliable and efficient operation of the vessel and its systems; and determines the adequacy and safety of persons assigned to the vessel. Initiates prompt, effective, and appropriate actions to correct deficiencies. Participates in outreach events as needed.

10% – Conducts ship’s business including working with customs, immigration, agricultural, health, sanitation, port, and ship’s agents. Provides daily status, voyage, and other written and oral reports to the Marine Superintendent as required for the safe, efficient, and effective operation of the vessel. Serves as custodian for science party safety and consent documentation for the duration of each voyage. Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum/Required Qualifications

A U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner’s Credential with an endorsement of Master, Oceans, 1600 Tons or equivalent or higher.

Current Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) endorsements as appropriate for this position.

At least five (5) years of underway deck officer experience.

Two (2) years’ experience working with safety management systems as described in the International Safety Management (ISM) code.

TWIC Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC).

Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Operator and maintainer.

Valid Advanced Radar Plotting Aid (ARPA) Certificate.

Ability to obtain a passport.

Meet Coast Guard drug testing requirements.

Ability to read, speak, and write English.

This position is designated as a critical or security-sensitive position; therefore, the incumbent must successfully complete a criminal history check and be determined to be position qualified as per OSU Standard 576-055-0000 et seq. Incumbents are required to self-report convictions and those in youth programs may have additional criminal history checks every 24 months.

Preferred (Special) Qualifications

Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in a field related to oceanography, or an equivalent amount of education and R/V experience.

Fast Rescue Boat Certificate.

Medical Person in Charge Rating/Certificate.

Dynamic Positioning Operator Limited Certificate.

Two (2) years Ship’s Master or Commanding Officer experience.

Five (5) years operational experience of a Research Vessel.

Experience with computer navigation systems.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite.

A demonstrable commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity.

Working Conditions / Work Schedule

The employee in this position is required to work on board OSU operated research vessels at sea on research cruises that may last from one day to three weeks or more before returning to port, in ocean and weather conditions which are highly variable. The incumbent must not be incapacitated by sea-sickness.

The ability to lift, carry, push, and pull objects weighing up to 40 pounds is required.

Ship Operations is a seven day per week operation; therefore, weekend and holiday work may be required. Shift and/or work assignment may change based on operational needs.

In the event of health risks to the working environment while at sea, Ship Operations may need to require quarantine periods and other health & safety requirements before employees join the vessel or begin work at sea to ensure continuity of business operations.

This position requires a clear and unambiguous commitment to compliance of all National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations for Division I (FBS) universities.

Special Instructions to Applicants

In order to maintain an active status within the pool, applicants will need to reapply annually.

Should you no longer wish to remain an applicant for this posting please login and withdraw your application from this posting. Use caution as you will not be able to reapply until the next year.

Please Note: Applicants are contacted only when a need to fill the R/V Taani Relief Master position, on a temporary basis, arises.

When applying you will be required to attach the following electronic documents:

1) A resume/CV; and

2) A cover letter indicating how your qualifications and experience have prepared you for this position.

3) Upload License or Certifications:

A U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner’s Credential with an endorsement of Master, Oceans, 1600 Tons or equivalent or higher.

Valid Advanced Radar Plotting Aid (ARPA) Certificate.

You will also be required to submit the names of at least three professional references, their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers as part of the application process.

For additional information please contact: Mathurin Fogg at [email protected]

