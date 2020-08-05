Marine Engineering Manager- South Florida

Are you a maritime engineer with leadership and management experience? We are seeking a Marine Engineering Manager to oversee the technical and personnel functions of a maritime engineering company located in South Florida. You will manage, mentor and grow the technical team, and perform impeccable work for clients. We are seeking a dynamic and driven marine engineering professional to join our leadership team.

Responsible for managing, overseeing and supervising the hands-on engineering team, you will be able to quote projects and scope of work and write reports if necessary. You will be accountable and responsible for all engineering and technical disciplines necessary. Schedule, plan, forecast, resource and manage all the technical activities aiming at ensuring project accuracy and quality from conception to completion. Oversee quality control of the company’s engineering/technical services and providing engineering solutions to marine and industrial clientele. As a member of the leadership team, this position will provide guidance to solve problems and provide technical maritime engineering work in accordance with the customer’s service requirements.

MUST HAVE AN ENGINEERING DEGREE FROM A MARITIME ACADEMY

Must be a positive, humble team player with a high sense of integrity and strong work ethic.

Manage and provide leadership and technical guidance to the engineering team

Communicate service repair issues and resolutions to all involved in the project

Willing to perform hands-on service repair to solve mechanical problems as needed

Establish and monitor billable hours for entire service and shop team

Monitor scheduled project hours and adjust daily/weekly with Client Services Manager to keep the service team on track and budget. Direct and hold accountable service team to minimize deviations from estimated project/job hours

Communicate timely with Client Services Manager to assure that project(s) estimate is achieved, and if not, for appropriate follow-up with clients

Oversee performance, operational, environmental, condition monitoring and diagnostic tests of equipment as required within company standards

Apply engineering theory, practice and principles to perform root cause failure analysis, conduct equipment performance evaluations, analyze equipment trends, analyze historical data and uptime data to recommend and justify improvements and corrective measures to customer equipment if appropriate

Review prepared technical reports per service team before sending to clients. At certain times, the Technical Manager will need to write reports and or revisions on written reports for accuracy.

Maintain contact and follow up with clients/potential clients professionally and timely.

Adhere to OSHA safety standards – Safety is #1

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Marine Engineering- from a MARITIME ACADEMY

Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 7 years of experience with marine engineering



We are a dynamic multicultural, diverse operation with clients spanning the US and Caribbean/Bahamas.

We have a strong desire to invest in our people, ensuring they have the training, tools and resources they need to succeed and develop their management skills further to grow within the business.