Marine Engineering Curriculum Development Instructor/Developer

Offshore

Workers at Chevron’s two major LNG gas facilities in Western Australia voted on Friday to resume their strike after saying that the oil major “reneged on the commitment they gave to the Fair Work Commission,” to accept the recommendations to end a previous strike. The facilities account for approximately 10 percent of global LNG production, although during the job actions that started in early September, Chevron reported that it had been able to maintain shipments. The Offshore Alliance which represents...