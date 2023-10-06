96
Marine Engineering Curriculum Development Instructor/Developer

Star Center

Published Oct 6, 2023 11:49 AM by The Maritime Executive

S.T.A.R. Center is currently seeking an Instructor/Developer who will be responsible for the development and delivery of S.T.A.R. Center curriculum with a focus and expertise in marine engineering subjects.  This will include acting as a subject matter expert in designated subject areas and communicating relevant advances and information as it may apply.

 

Requirements include:

 

  • Graduate of a 4-year accredited college program leading to a Bachelor of Science/Engineering in Marine Engineering or other related major field.
  • Education and/or training in instructional system design (ISD), curriculum development and adult learning techniques (desired).
  • Possess a USCG unlimited horsepower engineering license or equivalent experience.
  • Maritime experience and certification appropriate to the subject area of instruction.
  • Proficiency as an instructor or trainer (including curriculum development) desired.

 

Capabilities include:

 

  • Develop and instruct courses in assigned subject areas in accordance with CFR & USCG NVIC requirements and the organization’s Quality Management System to all customers.
  • Remain current with relevant regulations and technologies in main subject areas and advise appropriate organization personnel of changes and recommendations IAW regulatory approvals and continual improvement.

 

This position includes a competitive compensation package based on experience. 

 

Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to Human Resources at [email protected].