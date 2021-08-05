Marine Engineering Assistant Manager

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Alaska Marine Highway System is looking for a Marine Engineering Assistant Manager to help us Keep Alaska Moving!

What you will be doing:

You will supervise, through subordinate Chief Engineers, all personnel within the section, exercising substantial responsibility and control over hiring, promoting, transferring, disciplining, and adjudicating grievances of subordinate employees. You will also establish operating procedures and safety programs and train Chief Engineers.

Our Organization, Mission, and Values

The Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS), Marine Engineering section Mission is to "Keep Alaska Moving" by enhancing regional mobility; you will help improve transportation opportunities based on demand, reliability, frequency, speed, safety, affordability, environmental responsibility, and the unique character of our communities. You will also support economic vitality, improve system efficiency, and through your team maintain or improve modal safety and ensure public process.

The Benefits of Joining Our Team

AMHS is on the lookout for focused, hard-working individuals interested in positions in our Engineering Shoreside Team. Typical benefits are working with majority of the Naval Engineering firms in the Pacific Northwest, exposure to all of the marine industry shipyards and repair facilities. Great opportunities for advancement. For a quick breakdown of the insurance, health, and retirement benefits available for State employees you can view an orientation video from Division of Retirement and Benefits: http://doa.alaska.gov/drb/benefits/employee/orientation.html. Health insurance, which includes employer contributions toward medical/vision/dental. Good retirement benefits and paid leave.

Where You Will Work

This position is located in beautiful Ketchikan, Alaska, and the community has a lot to offer. The following highlights some features about our area: the community of Ketchikan has both a historic flavor and a thriving, modern, and diversified economy established in 1900 due to the commercial fishing industry’s discovery of our salmon-rich waters. Residents can enjoy outstanding outdoor recreation, as the nation's largest, Tongass National Forest is a temperate rainforest which covers large portions of Southeast Alaska offering hiking opportunities on trails.

Who We Are Looking For

Knowledge of engineering concepts, principles, and practices, and of equipment, tools, mechanical devices, and their uses to produce motion, light, power, technology, and other applications. Uses computers, software applications, databases, and automated systems to accomplish work. Knowledge of engineering concepts, principles, and practices, and of equipment, tools, mechanical devices, and their uses to produce motion, light, power, technology, and other applications.



Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or the equivalent from an accredited college with a major in marine engineering, naval architecture, naval science, maritime operations and technology, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, or engineering management;

AND

Two years of professional experience in marine engineering or marine-engineering management including, but not limited to, vessel construction, repair, or conversion, ship systems and marine equipment design, or shipyard management.

OR

Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) endorsement as Chief Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited.

OR

Possession of a license or MMC endorsement as First Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited and two years of licensed marine engineering experience.

OR

Possession of a license or MMC endorsement as Second Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited or Third Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited and three years of licensed marine engineering experience.

Special Note:

Degrees in Marine Transportation or Logistics and Intermodal Transportation are not qualifying.

Additional Required Information

**NOTE: PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING CAREFULLY**

REQUIRED

At time of interview, please ensure Merchant Marine credentials, US Coast Guard Licenses, and other professional licenses are available for review.

COVER LETTER

Applicants are required to include a cover letter with their application for this position. In your cover letter, in a professional business format, detail your experience, training, and/or education that support the key responsibilities of this position, how you meet the Minimum Qualifications, and how your prior experiences/education support the demonstrated strengths listed in the job description above.



The cover letter will be considered as a writing sample and will be used to determine which applicants will advance to the interview phase of the recruitment and selection process. Applicants who do not submit a cover letter meeting the requirements detailed above will not be considered for an interview.

WORK EXPERIENCE

When utilizing work experience not already documented in your Applicant Profile, also provide the employer name, your job title, dates of employment and whether full-time or part-time within your cover letter. Applications and resumes will be reviewed to determine if the minimum qualifications are clearly met. If they are not, the applicant may not advance to the interview and selection phase of the recruitment.



EDUCATION

If post-secondary education is required or is used as a substitution to meet the minimum qualifications, it is required to complete the Education section of your Profile. If you have not obtained a degree, please indicate the number of credit hours earned in the Units Completed field. Copies of transcripts will be required at time of interview but may also be attached to the application.



SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR FOREIGN EDUCATION

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the above requirements, if applicable. If utilizing this education you must show that the education credentials have been submitted to a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign educational credentials and that such education has been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education programs; or an accredited U.S. state university reports the other institution as one whose transcript is given full value, or full value is given in subject areas applicable to the curricula at the state university. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.



RECRUITMENT NOTICE

This recruitment may be used for more than one (1) vacancy. The applicant pool acquired during this recruitment may be used for future vacancies for up to ninety days after this recruitment closes. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply to each recruitment notice to ensure consideration for all vacancies.



Contact Information

Cisco Flores

Marine Engineering Assistant Manager

cisco.flores@alaska.gov