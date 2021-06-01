Marine Engineering Assistant Manager

Bachelor's degree or the equivalent from an accredited college with a major in marine engineering, naval architecture, naval science, maritime operations and technology, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, or engineering management;

AND

Two years of professional experience in marine engineering or marine-engineering management including, but not limited to, vessel construction, repair, or conversion, ship systems and marine equipment design, or shipyard management.

OR

Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) endorsement as Chief Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited.

OR

Possession of a license or MMC endorsement as First Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited and two years of licensed marine engineering experience.

OR

Possession of a license or MMC endorsement as Second Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited or Third Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited and three years of licensed marine engineering experience.

Special Note:

Degrees in Marine Transportation or Logistics and Intermodal Transportation are not qualifying.