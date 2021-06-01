Marine Engineering Assistant Manager
The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Alaska Marine Highway System is looking for a Marine Engineering Assistant Manager to help us Keep Alaska Moving!
- The Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS), Marine Engineering section seeks to Keep Alaska Moving by enhancing regional mobility. We work to help improve transportation opportunities based on demand, reliability, frequency, speed, safety, affordability, environmental responsibility, and the unique characteristics of our communities. We look to support economic vitality, improve system efficiency, and, through maintenance and/or improving modal safety, ensure public process.
Our office is centrally located in Ketchikan and is surrounded by a robust community. Our city has both a historic flavor and a thriving, modern, and diversified economy established in 1900 due to the commercial fishing industry’s discovery of our salmon rich waters. Residents enjoy outstanding outdoor recreation in the nation's largest Tongass National Rainforest which offers unique hiking opportunities. You may also have the opportunity to travel across Alaska to other cities to experience more of what the state has to offer.
In addition to working with Naval Engineering firms in the Pacific Northwest and exposure to all of the Marine Industry Shipyards and repair facilities, this position provides great opportunities for advancement within the Engineering and Marine fields. The State provides all its employees with health and medical insurance, paid leave, and retirement plans. For more info on our programs, please be sure to visit our Division of Retirement and Benefits website: http://doa.alaska.gov/drb/benefits/employee/orientation.html
AMHS is looking for a focused, hard-working individual who is interested in becoming part of our Engineering Shoreside Team. In this position, you will act as a supervisor who will work closely with our Chief Engineers. You will oversee personnel within the section by exercising substantial responsibility and control over hiring, training, promoting, transferring, disciplining, and adjudicating grievances of subordinate employees. In addition, you will help establish operating procedures and safety programs.
We are looking for someone with the following competencies:
- Knowledge of engineering concepts, principles, and practices,
- Knowledge of equipment, tools, mechanical devices, and their uses to produce motion, light, power, technology, and other applications,
- Skills using computers, software applications, databases, and automated systems to accomplish work.
- Minimum Qualifications
-
Bachelor's degree or the equivalent from an accredited college with a major in marine engineering, naval architecture, naval science, maritime operations and technology, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, or engineering management;
AND
Two years of professional experience in marine engineering or marine-engineering management including, but not limited to, vessel construction, repair, or conversion, ship systems and marine equipment design, or shipyard management.
OR
Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) endorsement as Chief Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited.
OR
Possession of a license or MMC endorsement as First Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited and two years of licensed marine engineering experience.
OR
Possession of a license or MMC endorsement as Second Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited or Third Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited and three years of licensed marine engineering experience.
Special Note:
Degrees in Marine Transportation or Logistics and Intermodal Transportation are not qualifying.
- Additional Required Information
-
**NOTE: PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING CAREFULLY**
RECRUITMENT EXTENSION NOTICELEGAL EMPLOYMENT
The recruitment period for this vacancy has been extended to allow for a larger applicant pool. If you have already applied there is no need to reapply.
The State’s on-line recruitment system, Workplace Alaska, requires applicants to certify that they have a legal right to accept employment in the United States. It is the responsibility of the employee to maintain the appropriate documentation to accept or continue legal employment. The State of Alaska does not function in the role as an employer sponsor.
COVER LETTER
We ask that you attach to your application a professionally written cover letter which will be used as a writing sample. In your cover letter, please address how you meet the minimum qualifications as well as how your experience, education and/or training has provided you with the competencies listed above. In addition to your application, your cover letter will help us determine who will advance to the interview phase. Please be sure to include any education, training, and work experience that supports your qualifications and that would prepare you for this position.
If invited for an interview, please be ready to provide copies of the following:
- Merchant Marine credentials,
- US Coast Guard Licenses, and
- Other professional licenses that may be requested for review based on your application.
Applications and resumes will be reviewed to determine if the minimum qualifications are clearly met. If they are not, the applicant may not advance to the interview and selection phase of the recruitment.
EDUCATION
If post-secondary education is required or is used as a substitution to meet the minimum qualifications, it is required to complete the Education section of your Profile. If you have not obtained a degree, please indicate the number of credit hours earned in the Units Completed field. Copies of transcripts will be required at time of interview but may also be attached to the application.
SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR FOREIGN EDUCATION
Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the above requirements, if applicable. If utilizing this education you must show that the education credentials have been submitted to a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign educational credentials and that such education has been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education programs; or an accredited U.S. state university reports the other institution as one whose transcript is given full value, or full value is given in subject areas applicable to the curricula at the state university. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.
RECRUITMENT NOTICE
This recruitment may be used for more than one (1) vacancy. The applicant pool acquired during this recruitment may be used for future vacancies for up to ninety days after this recruitment closes. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply to each recruitment notice to ensure consideration for all vacancies.
EEO STATEMENT
The State of Alaska complies with Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Individuals with disabilities, who require accommodation, auxiliary aides or services, or alternative communication formats, please call 1-800-587-0430 or (907) 465-4095 in Juneau or TTY: Alaska Relay 711 or 1-800-770-8973 or correspond with the Division of Personnel & Labor Relations at: P.O. Box 110201, Juneau, AK 99811-0201. The State of Alaska is an equal opportunity employer.
Workplace Alaska NOTICE
PLEASE NOTE: If you choose to apply using a hardcopy (paper) application, please follow the instructions on the Workplace Alaska website "How to Apply."
Questions regarding the application process can be directed to the Workplace Alaska hotline at 800-587-0430 (toll free) or (907) 465-4095.
If you choose to be contacted by email, please ensure your email address is correct on your application and that the spam filter will permit email from the ‘governmentjobs.com’ domains. For information on allowing emails from the ‘governmentjobs.com’ domains, visit the Lost Password Help page located at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/OnlineApplication/User/ResetPassword.
-
- Contact Information
-
Cisco Flores
Marine Engineering Manager
cisco.flores@alaska.gov