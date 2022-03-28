Human Resources Director

Description/Job Summary

The HR Director is responsible and accountable to the Executive VP/General Counsel.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

The Human Resources Director will oversee the overall strategic direction, planning, coordination, administration and evaluation of the human resources function at McAllister Towing and Transportation. The director is responsible for developing and ensuring effective implementation of plans, systems, policies and processes for workforce planning, talent acquisition, talent management and development, employee engagement, legal compliance and recordkeeping, employee relations, total rewards (compensation and benefits), and HRIS administration. This position requires a true strategic business partner who is collaborative and capable of building consensus and commitment toward shared outcomes.

The HR Director Job Duties include but are not limited to:

Formulate, develop, implement and evaluate an HR and Talent Management Strategy to achieve the organization’s vision, mission and goals, and to create value for its stakeholders

Drive talent management strategies to ensure effective staffing alignment with the needs of the business. Create systems to attract talent, identify critical talent needs, develop core competencies and corresponding development opportunities, and engage leadership in succession planning.

Lead the effective and efficient administration of the performance management process, making sure that the organization’s managers are equipped to engage in constructive and ongoing feedback and coaching, collaborate effectively when co-managing staff and encourage staff to actively participate in identifying and addressing performance gaps.

Mitigate legal risk to the organization through proactive training and education, clear systems and processes for managing conflicts with and between employees, handling and investigating complaints of harassment/discrimination and other unjust practice allegations.

Design and implement a competitive compensation system and benefits package to attract and retain staff. Partner with leadership to develop a Total Rewards/Pay philosophy, regularly review compensation and benefits market data, monitor pay practices and proactively address issues, manage benefit broker resources and benefits enrollment process, manage leave administration and the payroll function. Oversee all benefits programs and ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

Lead annual compensation administration process by providing analysis, comparisons, benchmarking and recommendations.

Manage the HRIS systems and processes to ensure best data management practices are being used and that data analytics can be provided to senior management and all general managers.

Track and analyze key business and HR metrics and provide ADHOC reporting as necessary.

Maintain current knowledge and application of all relevant laws and regulations at the local, state and national level relating to employment and ensure organizational compliance. This includes educating and advising managers and senior leaders on HR-related legal and regulatory matters and ensuring HR programs, practices and policies are aligned. Ensure that employee files and records are properly and securely maintained.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Required Skills

A minimum of 5+ years of previous HR management experience. Previous experience in a maritime environment a plus.

Collaborative, team player

Must have proven effective leadership experience in managing mid-level management

Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communications skills, including proficiency in developing and delivering presentations

Experience implementing strategies and systems for talent management, compensation and benefits, and HR technology

Ability to identify, influence, and collaborate with key stakeholders to achieve desired organizational outcomes

Outstanding judgment, sensitivity, and high discretion

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and HR system applications

General knowledge of Federal, State, and Local labor laws required

Required Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Organizational Psychology, or related area required; Master’s degree (e.g., MBA, MA HR) preferred.

Details

