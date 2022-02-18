HR Recruiter

JOB DESCRIPTION

Designing and taking part in an innovative recruitment strategy to attract high-quality applicants in Greece and abroad

Coming up with creative ideas to actively source candidates and implementing initiatives to attract top talent

Leveraging multiple recruiting sources and techniques to identify and engage active and passive candidates, including professional social networks, search engines, niche job boards and social media

Preparing recruitment materials and post vacancies to appropriate job boards/ newspapers/ colleges

Screening candidate resumes and job applications

Conducting interviews and filtering candidates for open positions

Participating in job fairs and career days

Coordinating all recruitment processes for international vacancies

Being involved in the employer branding actions

Onboarding new employees in order for them to become fully integrated

Providing analytical and well documented recruiting reports to the rest of the team

Actively participating in ad-hoc projects

JOB REQUIREMENTS

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role is a prerequisite

University Degree holder, relevant to HR

Excellent command of the English language

Very good MS Office knowledge (especially Excel)

Very strong organisational and communicational skills both written and verbal

Ability to prioritise and analyse under pressure

Ability to travel, if it is required

Fulfilled military obligations for male candidates

Location: Piraeus, Greece

If you are interested, send your CV at [email protected], mentioning “TME0222” at the email subject.

About LALIZAS

LALIZAS was founded in Piraeus, Greece, in 1982 by Mr. Stavros Lalizas as a small manufacturing plant of buoyancy aids for professional sailing. Today, LALIZAS remains a family-owned company, whose vision is to produce high-quality products that ensure safety at sea, and distribute them to international markets through its well-established network of branches, franchises & distributors. Their product range includes both ISO & SOLAS lifejackets, foam-filled and inflatable ones, as well as liferafts, MOB devices and navigation lights, immersion suits, safety harnesses, IMO signs and many other safety marine products; these are designed by taking into account the regulations of different flags. All items are being manufactured and distributed to maritime companies, ship suppliers, chandleries, marine stores, shipyards and boat builders around the world always taking into consideration the market’s needs and feedback, as well as the latest updates on regulations. Τhe genuine care for their customers and the indispensable input of their employees, who are considered as #thelalizasforce, have resulted in the company’s growth and will continue to contribute positively to the continuous development of LALIZAS.

LALIZAS distribution network is spread to more than 130 countries.

More specifically:

·10 LALIZAS Branches (Italy, Spain, UK, Croatia, Turkey, RSA, UAE, Montenegro, USA, China)

·8 LALIZAS Logistics Centers (Greece, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Belgium, USA, UAE, China)

·7 LALIZAS Franchises (Thailand, Indonesia, Panama, Colombia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Republic of Maldives)

Ø More than 100 Account Managers & 15.000 B2B customers at 130 countries

Ø More than 10,000 products manufactured in the company’s factories

www.lalizas.com