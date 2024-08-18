Hotel Engineer - Volunteer (Mercy Ships)

Mercy Ships is seeking maritime professionals to serve on board as Hotel Engineers.

View and apply for the job here: https://opportunities.mercyships.org/marine-engineering/hotel-engineer/

This is an unpaid volunteer role onboard either the Global Mercy or Africa Mercy, our hospital ships, serving those in need in sub-Saharan Africa by providing free, life-saving procedures and strengthening healthcare systems. The minimum time commitment for this volunteer role varies, but the typical time commitment is 6-12 months up to 2 years.

In 2024, Global Mercy will be docked for field service in Sierra Leone, and Africa Mercy will be docked for field service in Madagascar. (Field service locations are subject to change based on need or other factors)

The maritime volunteers onboard the Global Mercy and Africa Mercy are a vital part of making it possible to bring hope and healing to the people of Africa. If you have spent your career on the sea and want to use those skills to make a positive change in the lives of others, our ships could be your next great adventure!

Summary Description

Responsible to oversee the maintenance of all HVACR, Hospital, and Hotel/accommodation equipment and systems onboard

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

To manage the HVACR and Plumbing teams onboard

Responsible for all systems within the accommodation and hospital areas

Maintain required log books and keep proper records of maintenance carried out in the Company's planned maintenance system

Ensure an adequate supply of refrigerant gases and refrigerant lubricating oil is carried onboard

Manage the certification and recharging of all gas cylinders under the Company's planned maintenance system

Manage inventory for Hospital, Hotel, and HVACR equipment onboard

Manage the "Maintenance Request" system onboard

Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required, according to STCW Certificate of Competency

Comply with the Company Safety Management System as it applies to the responsibilities of this position

Other duties as assigned



Requirements

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability

Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential

Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Ability to communicate proficiently in English in both written and verbal forms

Full, clean driving license is required and must be accompanied by a valid International Driving Permit. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:

Successful completion of On Boarding program

Appropriate training and experience in refrigeration and air conditioning systems is required

Appropriate education, training, and experience in mechanical engineering would be considered

Any other background with training and experience in maintenance of Hotels, Hospitals, Office/Apartment blocks, and Factories would be considered

Questions about this information? Send us an email!

Our recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach Jeffery at [email protected]

You can take a virtual tour of our ship, Global Mercy, here: https://www.mercyships.org/virtual-tour

FAQ's: https://opportunities.mercyships.org/volunteer/learn-more/faqs/

Learn more about Mercy Ships here: https://www.mercyships.org