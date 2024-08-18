Hotel Engineer - Volunteer (Mercy Ships)
Mercy Ships is seeking maritime professionals to serve on board as Hotel Engineers.
View and apply for the job here: https://opportunities.mercyships.org/marine-engineering/hotel-engineer/
This is an unpaid volunteer role onboard either the Global Mercy or Africa Mercy, our hospital ships, serving those in need in sub-Saharan Africa by providing free, life-saving procedures and strengthening healthcare systems. The minimum time commitment for this volunteer role varies, but the typical time commitment is 6-12 months up to 2 years.
In 2024, Global Mercy will be docked for field service in Sierra Leone, and Africa Mercy will be docked for field service in Madagascar. (Field service locations are subject to change based on need or other factors)
The maritime volunteers onboard the Global Mercy and Africa Mercy are a vital part of making it possible to bring hope and healing to the people of Africa. If you have spent your career on the sea and want to use those skills to make a positive change in the lives of others, our ships could be your next great adventure!
Summary Description
Responsible to oversee the maintenance of all HVACR, Hospital, and Hotel/accommodation equipment and systems onboard
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:
To manage the HVACR and Plumbing teams onboard
Responsible for all systems within the accommodation and hospital areas
Maintain required log books and keep proper records of maintenance carried out in the Company's planned maintenance system
Ensure an adequate supply of refrigerant gases and refrigerant lubricating oil is carried onboard
Manage the certification and recharging of all gas cylinders under the Company's planned maintenance system
Manage inventory for Hospital, Hotel, and HVACR equipment onboard
Manage the "Maintenance Request" system onboard
Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required, according to STCW Certificate of Competency
Comply with the Company Safety Management System as it applies to the responsibilities of this position
Other duties as assigned
Requirements
Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:
Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential
Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4
Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1
Ability to communicate proficiently in English in both written and verbal forms
Full, clean driving license is required and must be accompanied by a valid International Driving Permit. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities
Education and Experience
The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:
Successful completion of On Boarding program
Appropriate training and experience in refrigeration and air conditioning systems is required
Appropriate education, training, and experience in mechanical engineering would be considered
Any other background with training and experience in maintenance of Hotels, Hospitals, Office/Apartment blocks, and Factories would be considered
Questions about this information? Send us an email!
Our recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach Jeffery at [email protected]
You can take a virtual tour of our ship, Global Mercy, here: https://www.mercyships.org/virtual-tour
FAQ's: https://opportunities.mercyships.org/volunteer/learn-more/faqs/
Learn more about Mercy Ships here: https://www.mercyships.org