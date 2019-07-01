Head Maritime Operations at NATO – CMRE

The Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation:

The Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE) is an executive body of the Science and Technology Organization (STO) and is governed by the provisions of the STO Charter. Within the framework of the STO in-house delivery business model, the CMRE organizes and conducts scientific research and technology development and deliver innovative field-tested S&T solutions to address the defense and security needs of NATO.

CMRE has more than 60 years of experience and has produced a cadre of leaders in ocean science, modelling and simulation, acoustics and other disciplines, as well as producing critical results and understanding that have been built into the operational concepts of NATO and the Nations.

The Position:

We’re looking for a Head Marine Operations (M/V). The position is part of the Marine Operations Division which provides in coordination with the flagging nation of the NATO Research Vessel Alliance and Coastal Research Vessel Leonardo, cost effective, safe and environmentally sound management and operation of the research vessels and ancillary craft. It coordinates NATO requirements for ships use including the use of external charter platforms when required, to support the Centre’s activities by providing sea-going capabilities.

Role and Responsibilities:

Acting as the Owners Representative and spokesperson on behalf of NATO Research Vessel Alliance and Coastal Research Vessel Leonardo with relevant national and regulatory bodies and acts as the primary point of contact with the flagging Nation relating to vessels operations, maintenance and administration;

Acting with delegated custody responsibility and as principal advisor to Director CMRE on all aspects of vessel custody, including but not limited to, vessel operations, technical oversight, finance, insurance and liability for assets valued at over €150M;

Supervision of his or her subordinates and ensuring that the Marine Operations Division functions are carried out effectively and its objectives are achieved;

Scheduling the research vessels activities in support of the programmed trials, ensuring the vessels’ readiness to meet the scientific requirement, including the adequacy of services in the laboratories and availability of special handling equipment;

The custody and proper upkeep of the vessels in accordance with configuration and life cycle plans, for coordination, approving and supervising any work in connection with ships’ modifications, equipment installation and maintenance, and for controlling all expenses arising from the operation of the vessels within the limits of the approved budget;

Oversight and management, with appropriate legal assistance of all marine and seagoing personnel related insurance claims and liabilities;

Marketing the vessels for potential charter so as to utilize, whenever approved, spare capacity of the vessels.

Competencies:

Managing business;

Problem solving;

Developing Others;

Networking;

Influencing;

Analytical thinking;

Customer-oriented attitude;

Coping.

Requirements:

Seagoing experience, holding a Master’s license or equivalent;

Management experience with sophisticated offshore or survey vessels and demonstrated ability to carry out the duties outlined above;

Knowledge and experience in the conduct of scientific and oceanographic operations at sea ;

Experience in the administrative and/or financial and insurance field .

What we offer:

A world-class research facility located in the sea port of La Spezia, Italy supported by two specialized research vessels;

An exciting place in which to work and live, situated at an ideal location, the port of La Spezia, Italy, enabling synergy with regional and global academic institutes and industry and near to Cinque Terre;

Salary and conditions of employment in accordance with the NATO Civilian Personnel Regulations (NCPR), which includes a rewarding salary and a comprehensive system of allowances, supplements and insurances to support families and, in case of expatriated staff, offers an interesting “expatriate” package.

A generous annual leave and, (where eligible) home leave;

The successful candidate will be offered a three years’ definite duration contract (based on the nature of the post which may be renewed for subsequent periods subject to business needs and satisfactory performance);

Applicants who prove to be competent for the post but who are not successful in this competition may be offered an appointment to another post of a similar nature, which might become vacant in the near future, albeit at the same or a lower grade, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

