Executive Director- Port Panama City

11-16-2020

Port Panama City is a growing regional port, in Northwest Florida, currently handling 1.8 million tons of cargo annually. The Port operates two deep-water terminals and an off-port industrial park. All three facilities are rail-served. The Port’s West Terminal includes six berths, four cranes, a container terminal, 290,000 square feet of general cargo warehouses, and a wood pellet export facility. The new East Terminal has one berth with a 260,000 square foot forest products warehouse and a forty car rail-yard. The East Terminal will support a second berth and up to 500,000 square feet of additional warehouses. The Port’s Intermodal Distribution Center includes a 250,000 square foot distribution warehouse, a bulk rail transfer facility, and 140 acres available for future development.

The Port Authority is a dependent special district of the City. The Panama City Commission appoints community leaders to the Port Authority Board. The Port Authority plays an active role with local and regional economic development organizations. In FY2019/2020 the Port operations generated $16 million in annual revenues. Over the last ten years, the Port has invested an average of $9 million per year in new facilities and equipment. Currently the Port has $150 million in total assets and $27 million in liabilities.

The Executive Director reports to the Port Authority Board and is responsible for the operations of the Port, including the development of professional staff and oversight of the operations managers and workforce. The Executive Director of the Panama City Port Authority has “hands-on” responsibilities for business development, terminal operations, tenant relations, strategic planning, facilities development, and financial performance. The Executive Director will represent the Port in the community and with State and Federal agencies.

Requires an educational background that contributes to the candidate’s ability to do the job. In addition, candidates should have: Experience in the maritime industry with a good understanding of cargo markets and shipping trends and experience with grant funding and relative agency compliance. Candidates from the public and private sector are strongly encouraged to apply.

Salary: DOQ. Please apply on-line by December 18, 2020 at www.allianceRC.com. For questions, contact David McDonald at dmcdonald@alliancerc.com or Sherrill Uyeda at suyeda@alliancerc.com or (562) 901-0769. EEO/ADA.