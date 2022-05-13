Executive Director for Maritime Center of Excellence

Locations: Fletcher – Houma

Categories: Maritime & Continuing Education

College: Fletcher

Department: Chancellor's Office

Type of Appointment: Unclassified - Administrative/Staff

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Executive Director for Maritime Center of Excellence

Develops academic educational programs in maritime studies that supports growth of graduates in maritime industry.

Develops short-term training opportunities in maritime leading to industry based credentials.

Coordinates and facilitates current education and training opportunities between institutions within the consortium.

Oversees the development of the Houma Marine Campus.

Oversees the construction of the Workforce building at the Houma Marine Campus.

Fully develops and implements an associate degree program in Cybersecurity with a concentration in Maritime Cybersecurity.

Fully develops and implements a Marine Technician associate degree.

Facilitates marine and safety training provided by consortium members at the Houma Marine Campus.

Oversees daily operations and space rental for the Houma Marine Campus.

Regularly publishes a schedule of training opportunities for business and industry.

Generates new revenue for participating colleges through expansion of training and educational opportunities.

Successfully obtains a “Center of Excellence” designation in Maritime from the State of Louisiana.

Lead state and federal advocacy efforts in union with maritime consortium.

Works with consortia members on development and implementation of a statewide maritime academy.

Plan and prepare for all consortium meetings, including distribution of materials and minutes.

Actively recruits students and industry workers to engage in relevant workforce training.

Creates a robust industry advisory board that meets quarterly to advise and assess academic and training programs that serve the maritime industry.

Required Education: Bachelor’s degree in a field related to either the marine or petroleum industries or in management/education.

Required Experience: Minimum of 10 years maritime experience. Comprehensive working knowledge and understanding of education and training. Minimum 3 years’ management experience.

Required Licenses or Certifications:

Be accepted as a qualified United States Coast Guard Instructor.

Relevant certification in Industry Safety and Health Technology from an accredited institution. Current First Aid / CPR / AED certification.

Preferred Experience:

Experience in higher education administration

Experience in public/governmental affairs

Teaching experience

Grant experience

Management of complex and diverse training schedules

Experience as manager, liaison, and/or company representative

Development and design of complex training programs.

Passing pre-employment criminal background screen is required as a condition of employment.

The Schriever, Houma, Thibodaux community is famous for its Cajun food and music, charter boat fishing, swamps, and dance halls. Also, it is well known for its birding trails, an exotic wildlife park, museums, Mardi Gras celebrations, medical facilities and more. The area is designated a retirement community and offers diversity and a rich culture. Residents take pride in their properties and that curb appeal adds to the richness of the community.

Fletcher Technical Community College is an Equal Opportunity Employer in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, this Educational Agency upholds the following policy: Fletcher Technical Community College campuses assure equal opportunity for all qualified persons without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, age, religion, qualified disability, marital status, veteran’s status, political affiliation, sex or sexual orientation in its hiring or employment practices or in admission to its programs, services, or activities, in access to them, in treatment of individuals, or in any aspect of its operations. Each campus welcomes handicapped individuals and has made buildings accessible to them. Faculty and staff demonstrate success in working with diverse populations and demonstrate experience in a variety of teaching methods.

Title IX Coordinator:

Angie Pellegrin, Executive Director of Title IX & Equity Initiatives

(985)448-7943

[email protected]

1407 Highway 311

Schriever, LA 70395

Campuses are located in Schriever, Houma and Thibodaux, 1 hour southwest of New Orleans.

