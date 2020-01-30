Electrician (Volunteer)

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 03:30:09

The maritime volunteers onboard the Africa Mercy are a vital part to making it possible to bring hope and healing to the people of Africa. If you have spent your career on the sea and want to use those skills to make a positive change in the lives of others, our ship could be your next great adventure!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

Maintain and routinely inspect electrical machinery, equipment, distribution, and lighting systems as assigned

Report immediately to the Chief Electrician whenever anything unforeseen happens

Report to Chief Electrician with regards to status of assignments and consumption of spare parts and stores

Plan and report work in Company planned maintenance system

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability

Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills

Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4

Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:

Successful completion of Onboarding program(s)

Education and training showing evidence of a thorough knowledge of electrical equipment and distribution systems

Marine electrical experience preferred

High School Diploma required

Contact Tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org for any questions specific to the role or difficulties with the online application system.