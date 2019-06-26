Director, Terminals

Sector Ports & Terminals Application Closing Date 08/07/2019 Employment Type Employee Work Schedule Full-Time

We are a vital link in the global food chain, where our expertise in potash sales and marketing, transportation and logistics delivers food security to millions around the world and inspires growth here at home and abroad.

Canpotex is currently seeking a Director, Terminals (19-12) in the Operations Department in our Saskatoon office.

Reporting to the Senior Vice President, Operations, you are responsible for managing all terminal and agency operations of Canpotex Terminals Limited including significant capital project management. You will strive to ensure optimum efficiency of the terminal in addition to policy and strategy development. You will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing capital project management including large scale infrastructure projects designed to improve the long-term effective operations capability of the organization. You will support growth plans involving strategic planning, capital planning and capital expenditures.

You will be accountable for the operation of our terminals, including daily operational activities, budgets, and strategy; leading the terminals team towards achieving our corporate objectives. You will participate in strategic and operational business planning and recommend innovative concepts to support plans that enhance business infrastructure.

You use vision and innovation to think beyond the immediate situation and explore multiple potential paths; demonstrating the initiative to think creatively and commercially to maximize value for shareholders. You demonstrate the ability to maintain effective working relationships; creating a team environment that fosters high performance. You uphold the highest degree of ethics and integrity to analyze complex situations at both the strategic and operations levels to identify, support, and facilitate organizational change.

You are encouraged to apply if you hold a degree in engineering with a Professional Engineering Certification. A master’s degree in business, supply chain, engineering or a related discipline is considered an asset. A Project Management Professional Certification is considered an asset. You will have 10-15 years of experience in project management and terminal operations.

If you are interested in learning more about Canada’s complex and innovative potash export industry, we would like to hear from you. The deadline for applications is July 8, 2019. Please visit our website (www.canpotex.com) to submit your resume.

We thank all candidates for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.