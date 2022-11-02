Director, Sales, Commercial Repair & Conversion

Work Schedule Full-time permanent salaried

The Sr. Director is accountable for the sales operation, revenue generation and profitability of repair and conversion at Seaspan Shipyards. This role leads the management of customer relationships by developing and securing new businesses, supervising fulfillment of contractual obligations, resolving operational issues and negotiating settlements. The role optimizes the utilization of Seaspan Shipyard’s equipment to meet customer requirements and increase profitability. This position maintains drydock planning and develops bid proposals for cases for new equipment anticipating future business needs and opportunities.

Note: Due to business needs, this position is required to be fully on-site based at 203 East Esplanade, North Vancouver.

Duties and Accountabilities

Accountable for revenues and expenditures to achieve financial targets. Prepares annual budgets and forecasts equipment utilization, revenue, costs and profits.

Develops solid, long-term professional relationships with customers, prospects and industry leaders for Seaspan Shipyards. This includes identifying and pursuing new business opportunities (ship repair/refit and new ship construction) and following up with existing customers to improve service and customer value.

Understands customer’s business, anticipating issues and opportunities and providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to meet customer needs.

Owns the preparation of quotations for new business and helps negotiate major contracts.

Leads all aspects of contractual processes, obligations and issues, including orders, trip planning, invoicing, issues resolutions and negotiating settlements.

Reviews the capabilities of existing Seaspan Shipyards assets and makes recommendations for capital additions or removals ensuring fleet capabilities are well matched to customer requirements.

Identifies and evaluates growth/new business opportunities (ship repair/refit and new construction), by performing duties such as attending industry conferences, understanding emerging markets (domestic and international), meeting with current and new customers to discuss growth opportunities.

Leads the team to plan, coordinate and schedule various jobs and customer requests in a manner that improves efficiency and utilization of Seaspan Shipyards assets, ensuring strong financial returns on capital investment.

Works closely with the Maintenance & Repair Division to prioritize and schedule routine maintenance and repairs, ensuring high levels of asset availability and reliability while controlling costs.

Facilitates ongoing, regular communication with operations staff and seagoing personnel.

Provides input to senior management with regards to strategic planning and organizational improvement. Promotes corporate vision and acts as a role model for health and safety and other programs.

Represents Seaspan Shipyards on industry committees ensuring company’s interests are voiced and protected.

Performs additional duties as required.

Qualification Requirements

Diploma in relevant subject area (Business, Mechanical or Maritime Engineering preferred).

10+ years of experience in marine operations, including experience in sales, customer relations, operations and contract negotiations, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

5+ years of experience in progressively senior leadership positions.

Skills, Knowledge and Competencies

Experience working with SalesForce is an asset.

Knowledge of marine transportation industry.

Customer focused with sound negotiation skills.

Interpersonal and communication skills, leading by “can-do” approach.

Ability to build and manage relationships as well as the management of customer accounts.

Leadership skills, including the ability to coach and mentor.

Ability to handle budgets and contracts.

Seaspan is committed to Employment Equity, supports diversity in the workplace, and encourages applications from all qualified individuals including, women, members of visible minorities, Indigenous persons, and persons with disabilities. Furthermore, we are committed to providing an inclusive and accessible environment. If you require reasonable accommodation during the recruitment process, please let us know, and we will work with you to support your request.