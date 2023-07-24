Director of Sales & Marketing Maritime Shoreside
Job Summary:
This position will lead the Sales and Marketing team to develop and implement the sales strategies to capture emerging opportunities. Will also be a lead role in managing cutting edge maritime opportunities presented by the offshore renewable energy sector, demand for electrification and hybrid in operator fleets, and green vessel technologies.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and lead execution of sales and marketing strategy for new construction and service lines
- Create business forecasts and marketing plans to address current and evolving market opportunities
- Present and sell company’s new construction and repair services specific to shipbuilding and the maritime industry
- Manage business development processes, including capture management, funnel management, and proposal development
- Develop strategic paths to develop commercial revenue and maintain existing programs for Ice Cap Services, including new construction and repair
- Work with Production, Engineering, and Finance teams to understand our emerging technology and identify market development and entry opportunities
Requirements:
- Degree in Engineering or Business Administration
- Able to achieve security clearance for U.S military pursuits
- Experience planning and executing marketing activities at trade shows, industry organizations, social media campaigns, and direct sales
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and MS Project