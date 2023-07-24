48
Director of Sales & Marketing Maritime Shoreside

Core Group Resources

Published Jul 24, 2023 9:07 PM by The Maritime Executive

Core Group Resources (www.coregroupresources.com) is Americas leading recruitment company. Founded by a service academy graduate who has offshore experience, Core Group Resources expertise is unmatched in the marine offshore market, finance, IT, renewables, & non-profit for executive search, staffing, and expertise identification. For more information contact us at 281 347 4700. We are currently in the market for the following:
 

Director of Sales & Marketing
 

Job Summary:
This position will lead the Sales and Marketing team to develop and implement the sales strategies to capture emerging opportunities. Will also be a lead role in managing cutting edge maritime opportunities presented by the offshore renewable energy sector, demand for electrification and hybrid in operator fleets, and green vessel technologies.
 

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and lead execution of sales and marketing strategy for new construction and service lines
  • Create business forecasts and marketing plans to address current and evolving market opportunities
  • Present and sell company’s new construction and repair services specific to shipbuilding and the maritime industry
  • Manage business development processes, including capture management, funnel management, and proposal development
  • Develop strategic paths to develop commercial revenue and maintain existing programs for Ice Cap Services, including new construction and repair
  • Work with Production, Engineering, and Finance teams to understand our emerging technology and identify market development and entry opportunities

 
 
Requirements:

  • Degree in Engineering or Business Administration
  • Able to achieve security clearance for U.S military pursuits
  • Experience planning and executing marketing activities at trade shows, industry organizations, social media campaigns, and direct sales
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and MS Project