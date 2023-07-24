Director of Sales & Marketing Maritime Shoreside

Core Group Resources (www.coregroupresources.com) is Americas leading recruitment company. Founded by a service academy graduate who has offshore experience, Core Group Resources expertise is unmatched in the marine offshore market, finance, IT, renewables, & non-profit for executive search, staffing, and expertise identification. For more information contact us at 281 347 4700. We are currently in the market for the following:





Director of Sales & Marketing





Job Summary:

This position will lead the Sales and Marketing team to develop and implement the sales strategies to capture emerging opportunities. Will also be a lead role in managing cutting edge maritime opportunities presented by the offshore renewable energy sector, demand for electrification and hybrid in operator fleets, and green vessel technologies.





Responsibilities:

Develop and lead execution of sales and marketing strategy for new construction and service lines

Create business forecasts and marketing plans to address current and evolving market opportunities

Present and sell company’s new construction and repair services specific to shipbuilding and the maritime industry

Manage business development processes, including capture management, funnel management, and proposal development

Develop strategic paths to develop commercial revenue and maintain existing programs for Ice Cap Services, including new construction and repair

Work with Production, Engineering, and Finance teams to understand our emerging technology and identify market development and entry opportunities





Requirements: