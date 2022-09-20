Director, Center for Advances in Port Management

About the Center for Advances in Port Management:

Established in 2015, the Center for Advances in Port Management is dedicated to preparing port and marine terminal industry leaders for 21st century challenges and opportunities. The Center supports the industry through:

Advanced and continuing education, including a master’s of science degree in port and terminal management and workforce-related certificates;

Research with relevance to the industry; and

Community outreach.

Job Description:

Reporting to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, the successful candidate will provide leadership in the area of Port Management, one of Lamar University’s three Signature Research Centers. The Director will:

Establish a vigorous, nationally-recognized research agenda in areas related to port management and operations;

Recruit, retain, and develop Port Management faculty and staff in the Center;

Connect with the port management industry and provide professional development opportunities to their employees, as desired;

Collaborate with leadership of the Centers for Resiliency and Midstream Management and Science at Lamar University, as well as faculty pursuing research and industry contracts in related to port management and operations and the maritime sciences; and

Obtain significant external funding individually and collaboratively in support of the Center for Port Management.

Responsibilities:

Provide leadership in the area of port management including serving as Director of the Center for Port Management;

Capitalize on current and emerging research to promote our understanding of new and business and engineering knowledge to improve port management in the State of Texas, publish results of this research in refereed journals, and acquire externally funded grants and contracts for relevant research and service projects;

Teaching courses and mentoring students in Port Management in Business and/or Engineering; and

Engage in service activities with colleagues, the department, college, university, community and professional organizations.

Required Education and Experience:

A Master’s Degree in Business, Engineering or relevant field

An established track record of leadership and research experience in areas such as port management

Prior experience with public / private sector partnerships

Minimum 10 years of relevant experience



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Demonstrate excellent leadership skills and a strategic vision to provide direction to the Center for Port Management;

Proficiency in written and oral communication skills for diverse audiences;

Engagement with professional organizations in the discipline, commodity groups and/or service organizations; and

Experience with short- and long-term planning for operations, budgets, problem resolution, and customer service.



To apply for Director, Center for Advances in Port Management #494944 go to: https://jobs.lamar.edu/postings/11498