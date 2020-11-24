Digital Marketing Manager- Intellian Technologies

By The Maritime Executive 11-24-2020 08:40:51

Employment Type Full Time

Leading the evolution of satellite communications by delivering innovative technology to our partners and customers across all market sectors. To bring simplicity to satellite communications with products, technologies and services that connect people and the world.

Job Position

Digital Marketing Manager

Prime Purpose

To manage all digital elements of marketing in line with the corporate marketing strategy to support company growth and customer engagement. Combining innovative campaign development and digital skills to enhance company social media and online presence. The role will focus on interacting with target audiences and the development of engaging content, growing brand awareness, promoting products and business initiatives.

Responsibilities

Develop a multi-platform social media strategy aimed at growing brand awareness, product demand and customer engagement

Implement a unique platform strategy based on user demographic and target audience

Create campaigns including; scheduling, content planning and creation in line with company requirements and objectives

Sourcing of imagery and graphical requirements both internally and externally through agencies

Increase presence, likes and engagement on existing social media platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Ensure brand consistency across all social media messaging and create clear company social media guidelines

Form relationships with key influencers across the social media platforms

Identify and source a multi-platform tool e.g. Social Studio – for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram

Create engaging and compelling content for all social media posts and marketing campaigns at all levels, including; corporate, product and market

Ensure all social channels are up-to-date and designed in line with brand guidelines

Manage and facilitate social media communities by responding to social media posts and developing discussions

Manage the social media image library

Support product launches, press releases and other specific campaigns

Create new content for internal departments as and when required

Monitor and report on performance on social media platforms using tools such as Google Analytics

Collect customer data and analyse interactions and visits, using this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future social media strategies and campaigns

Research and monitor activity of company competitors

Research and monitor activity across the satellite communications industry, repost and share where relevant

Plan website content and updates to keep momentum

Manage and enhance SEO performance

Perform regular website content updates using CMS platform based on company requirements

Qualifications

7+ years experience in Digital Marketing

BA or work equivalent in business, marketing, IT or related

Experience managing multiple social media platforms

Experience managing web content and implementing updates

Working knowledge of social media best practices and principle

Excellent verbal and written communication abilities: must effectively communicate with technical and non-technical teams, executive management, dealers and end-customers

Proactive and driven using initiative

Creative and passionate

Confident working independently and as part of a team

How to Apply

Please send your resume with a cover letter to recruitment@intelliantech.com

Keep up to date with key social media trends and best practice