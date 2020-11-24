Digital Marketing Manager- Intellian Technologies
|Employment Type
|Full Time
Intellian Technologies
Leading the evolution of satellite communications by delivering innovative technology to our partners and customers across all market sectors. To bring simplicity to satellite communications with products, technologies and services that connect people and the world.
Job Position
Digital Marketing Manager
Prime Purpose
To manage all digital elements of marketing in line with the corporate marketing strategy to support company growth and customer engagement. Combining innovative campaign development and digital skills to enhance company social media and online presence. The role will focus on interacting with target audiences and the development of engaging content, growing brand awareness, promoting products and business initiatives.
Responsibilities
- Develop a multi-platform social media strategy aimed at growing brand awareness, product demand and customer engagement
- Implement a unique platform strategy based on user demographic and target audience
- Create campaigns including; scheduling, content planning and creation in line with company requirements and objectives
- Sourcing of imagery and graphical requirements both internally and externally through agencies
- Increase presence, likes and engagement on existing social media platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
- Ensure brand consistency across all social media messaging and create clear company social media guidelines
- Form relationships with key influencers across the social media platforms
- Identify and source a multi-platform tool e.g. Social Studio – for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram
- Create engaging and compelling content for all social media posts and marketing campaigns at all levels, including; corporate, product and market
- Ensure all social channels are up-to-date and designed in line with brand guidelines
- Manage and facilitate social media communities by responding to social media posts and developing discussions
- Manage the social media image library
- Support product launches, press releases and other specific campaigns
- Create new content for internal departments as and when required
- Monitor and report on performance on social media platforms using tools such as Google Analytics
- Collect customer data and analyse interactions and visits, using this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future social media strategies and campaigns
- Research and monitor activity of company competitors
- Research and monitor activity across the satellite communications industry, repost and share where relevant
- Plan website content and updates to keep momentum
- Manage and enhance SEO performance
- Perform regular website content updates using CMS platform based on company requirements
Qualifications
- 7+ years experience in Digital Marketing
- BA or work equivalent in business, marketing, IT or related
- Experience managing multiple social media platforms
- Experience managing web content and implementing updates
- Working knowledge of social media best practices and principle
- Excellent verbal and written communication abilities: must effectively communicate with technical and non-technical teams, executive management, dealers and end-customers
- Proactive and driven using initiative
- Creative and passionate
- Confident working independently and as part of a team
How to Apply
Please send your resume with a cover letter to recruitment@intelliantech.com
Keep up to date with key social media trends and best practice