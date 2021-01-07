Commercial Marine Sales Account Executive

By The Maritime Executive 01-06-2021 11:10:23

Jotun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of marine, protective, decorative and powder coatings. The Group has 65 companies and 39 production facilities around the world, and 10,007 employees. Jotun is represented in more than 100 countries through its own subsidiaries, joint ventures, agents, branch offices and distributors. The Jotun Group's sales in 2019 was $2.29 billion USD. The Jotun Group is organized into four segments and seven geographical regions, and has its head office in Sandefjord, Norway.

Jotun makes its mark on your surroundings, from steel bridges to beautiful walls. This is done by our 10 000 employees. Do you want to join us and make your mark?

Jotun Paints, Inc. in the US, has today 69 employees, and focus within the Marine and Protective segment. As part of our strategy to increase market share on the West Coast, we are now looking for a Commercial Marine Sales Account Executive to join our team. Reporting to the Regional Sales Manager, West Coast, you will promote and sell a range of coatings products to new & existing customers. As part of our diverse and dedicated team, you will build strong customer relationships and utilize Jotun’s sales tools and techniques to achieve budgeted sales and gross margin, with the aim of increasing Jotun market share and profitability.

Job Responsibilities

Working under the direction of the Sales Manager to achieve sales target by managing relationships with customer, pursuing profitable growth opportunities in assigned customer accounts, thereby contributing to the sales turnover.

Support to develop customer account plans for all assigned customers by identifying the relevant customer needs, prioritizing initiatives and company resources, in order to meet customers’ needs and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.

Monitor the progress of projects, deliveries or accounts closely with customers and contractors, resolving problems, responding to questions (technical and commercial) as well as inspecting painting progress in order to ensure project completion on agreed time and to obtain optimum coating performance.

Promote products, services and solutions to owners and consultants through regular visits, product presentations, and follow ups, respond to inquiries to recommend and ensure Jotun is specified for the projects thus creating sales opportunity for the company.

Follow-up on projects within allocated geographical territories and concept markets by coordinating and monitoring closely with project personnel to ensure Jotun products are used in order to achieve sales budget.

Monitor collections to ensure customer payment is received within agreed term to achieve budgeted days outstanding.

Liaising with the client market and responding to sales and technical enquiries introducing new products and monitoring projects in accordance to specifications.

Prepare and deliver presentations and proposals to win new business and/or increase sales turnover and profitability with existing customers.

Assists with securing orders for larger projects in conjunction with others as appropriate.

Participates in Sales Meetings to develop and obtain information on sales objectives, new products, technical problems and market knowledge, etc

Your personal experience and qualities that make you the ideal candidate:

You have a useful network of industry contacts and relationships and have the ability to promote plans and ideas successfully.

You take initiative to make things happen and take responsibility for the results

You have a systematic and organized approach; plan ahead, define clear priorities and allocate resources effectively

You are a confident presenter and communicator, speaking with authority and conviction. You tailor your presentation to the audience and keep them engaged.

You are determined and achieve high quality results

You cooperate well with others of diverse backgrounds; share knowledge, experience and information and support others in the pursuit of team goals

Job Location: California

What We Offer:

In addition to Competitive Salary, Bonus, and Benefits, Jotun offers challenging and exceptional opportunities for personal and professional growth. Jotun is committed to a culture of organic growth. This also goes for people. We aim to hire, develop and retain a diverse group of talented team members, and ensure they fulfil their potential. We look forward to hearing from you!

Jotun Paints, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Jotun has a strong company culture founded in our core company values; Loyalty, Respect, Care and Boldness. The approach to Diversity and Inclusion is deeply rooted in our value, Respect.

Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States

