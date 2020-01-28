Chief Officer

Sector Deck Officer APPLY

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

Day to day supervision of the deck department crew, assuring that work is accomplished in a safe and efficient manner

General management of cargo operations (loading, off-loading, and stowage), particularly in regards to safe handling, secure stowage, and favorable stability

Maintenance of all cargo gear, holds, decks, hatches, and hull liaising with the Chief Engineer

Responsible for stock control and inventory of Deck machinery liaising with the Chief Engineer

Reports to the Engineering Superintendent on matters of maintenance and issues affecting the vessel schedule, certification, dry docking, and maintenance

Management of all emergency station bill assignments, posting of lists, and stowaway search parties

Treatment and handling of all potable water brought aboard

Planning and implementation of the deck budget and maintenance of deck financial records

Management of the onboard pest control program

Cleanliness of the exterior and holds of the vessel

Responsible as On-Scene Commander in emergency situations and drills

Responsible as Clean-Up Team Leader in the event of an oil spill

Supervision of the ship's garbage management plan

Selection of deck personnel and care of the Deck crew in regards to morale and spiritual welfare

Preparation of stability calculations and documentation prior to departure from port

Timely administration of staff appraisals

As pressure of work and staffing levels allow, some of the above duties may be delegated to other officers, with the agreement of the Master

Extensive knowledge of the vessel's safety systems and Company Safety Management System

At Sea: Being the Officer in Charge of a Navigational Watch at sea, under pilotage, or at anchor, if necessary

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability

Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills

Certificate of Competency according to STCW II/2 Master and Chief Mates, with no ARPA or ECDIS limitations

Certificate of Competency according to STCW IV/2 - GMDSS Operator

Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW V/2-1 Crowd Management.

Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW V/2-3 Crisis Management and Human Behavior

Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW VI/6-2 – Seafarers With Designated Security Duties

Competent in Windows, and general file/folder management tasks

Ability to work with Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word software

Full, clean driving license is preferred. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and / or experience required: