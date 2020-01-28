Chief Officer
|Sector
|Deck Officer
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:
- Day to day supervision of the deck department crew, assuring that work is accomplished in a safe and efficient manner
- General management of cargo operations (loading, off-loading, and stowage), particularly in regards to safe handling, secure stowage, and favorable stability
- Maintenance of all cargo gear, holds, decks, hatches, and hull liaising with the Chief Engineer
- Responsible for stock control and inventory of Deck machinery liaising with the Chief Engineer
- Reports to the Engineering Superintendent on matters of maintenance and issues affecting the vessel schedule, certification, dry docking, and maintenance
- Management of all emergency station bill assignments, posting of lists, and stowaway search parties
- Treatment and handling of all potable water brought aboard
- Planning and implementation of the deck budget and maintenance of deck financial records
- Management of the onboard pest control program
- Cleanliness of the exterior and holds of the vessel
- Responsible as On-Scene Commander in emergency situations and drills
- Responsible as Clean-Up Team Leader in the event of an oil spill
- Supervision of the ship's garbage management plan
- Selection of deck personnel and care of the Deck crew in regards to morale and spiritual welfare
- Preparation of stability calculations and documentation prior to departure from port
- Timely administration of staff appraisals
- As pressure of work and staffing levels allow, some of the above duties may be delegated to other officers, with the agreement of the Master
- Extensive knowledge of the vessel's safety systems and Company Safety Management System
- At Sea: Being the Officer in Charge of a Navigational Watch at sea, under pilotage, or at anchor, if necessary
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:
- Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
- Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
- Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
- Certificate of Competency according to STCW II/2 Master and Chief Mates, with no ARPA or ECDIS limitations
- Certificate of Competency according to STCW IV/2 - GMDSS Operator
- Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW V/2-1 Crowd Management.
- Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW V/2-3 Crisis Management and Human Behavior
- Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW VI/6-2 – Seafarers With Designated Security Duties
- Competent in Windows, and general file/folder management tasks
- Ability to work with Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word software
- Full, clean driving license is preferred. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities
Education and Experience
The requirements listed below are representative of the education and / or experience required:
- Successful completion of OnBoarding Program
- Minimum two months experience onboard in a junior position (Second or Third Officer) prior to taking this role is preferred