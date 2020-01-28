171
Chief Officer

01-28-2020

Sector Deck Officer
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

  • Day to day supervision of the deck department crew, assuring that work is accomplished in a safe and efficient manner
  • General management of cargo operations (loading, off-loading, and stowage), particularly in regards to safe handling, secure stowage, and favorable stability
  • Maintenance of all cargo gear, holds, decks, hatches, and hull liaising with the Chief Engineer
  • Responsible for stock control and inventory of Deck machinery liaising with the Chief Engineer
  • Reports to the Engineering Superintendent on matters of maintenance and issues affecting the vessel schedule, certification, dry docking, and maintenance
  • Management of all emergency station bill assignments, posting of lists, and stowaway search parties
  • Treatment and handling of all potable water brought aboard
  • Planning and implementation of the deck budget and maintenance of deck financial records
  • Management of the onboard pest control program
  • Cleanliness of the exterior and holds of the vessel
  • Responsible as On-Scene Commander in emergency situations and drills
  • Responsible as Clean-Up Team Leader in the event of an oil spill
  • Supervision of the ship's garbage management plan
  • Selection of deck personnel and care of the Deck crew in regards to morale and spiritual welfare
  • Preparation of stability calculations and documentation prior to departure from port
  • Timely administration of staff appraisals
  • As pressure of work and staffing levels allow, some of the above duties may be delegated to other officers, with the agreement of the Master
  • Extensive knowledge of the vessel's safety systems and Company Safety Management System
  • At Sea: Being the Officer in Charge of a Navigational Watch at sea, under pilotage, or at anchor, if necessary
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

  • Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
  • Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
  • Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
  • Certificate of Competency according to STCW II/2 Master and Chief Mates, with no ARPA or ECDIS limitations
  • Certificate of Competency according to STCW IV/2 - GMDSS Operator
  • Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with   STCW V/2-1 Crowd Management.
  • Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW V/2-3 Crisis Management and Human Behavior
  • Certificate of Proficiency in accordance with STCW VI/6-2 – Seafarers With Designated Security Duties
  • Competent in Windows, and general file/folder management tasks
  • Ability to work with Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word software
  • Full, clean driving license is preferred. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and / or experience required:

  • Successful completion of OnBoarding Program
  • Minimum two months experience onboard in a junior position (Second or Third Officer) prior to taking this role is preferred