Cal Maritime: Maritime Vocation Lecturer

Approximate Starting Date: January 1, 2021

Applicants expecting to be considered at this time must complete and submit their online employment application and requested materials to Human Resource by close of business day on November 20, 2020 to receive priority consideration for the position. This position will remain open until filled.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY MARITIME ACADEMY (Cal Maritime): Located on a compact but scenic waterfront campus in Vallejo, California (30 miles northeast of San Francisco), California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) is a unique and specialized campus of the 23-campus California State University (CSU) system. Serving a population of approximately 1100 undergraduate and 50 graduate students, we are one of only seven degree-granting maritime academies in the United States — and the only one on the West Coast. Cal Maritime offers six baccalaureate degrees in Business Administration, Global Studies and Maritime Affairs (GSMA), Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering, and Marine Transportation. The undergraduate curriculum includes licensing programs for future merchant marine, coast guard and naval reserve officers. Cal Maritime also offers a Master of Science in Transportation and Engineering Management degree. For more information about California State University Maritime Academy, please visit our web page at http://www.csum.edu.

Our programs focus on intellectual learning, applied technology, leadership development, and global awareness. Cal Maritime students participate in training cruises aboard the Training Ship Golden Bear or other international educational experiences - gaining a unique perspective on our increasingly global culture and economy. Cal Maritime is committed to being a leading educational institution recognized for excellence in the business, engineering, operations, security and policy of the transportation industries of the Pacific Rim and beyond. We are equally committed to hiring and retaining diverse and dedicated faculty and staff who lead the way in helping our students expand their knowledge and potential.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Department of Marine Transportation manages the Marine Transportation degree and provides instructional support to other degree programs on campus.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Teaching courses in vessel maintenance and operations

Teaching courses in marine survival

Teaching courses in small vessel operations

Teaching other maritime courses, as needed

Develop course material and content applicable to assigned courses

Grading student performance and assessing STCW competencies in a timely manner

Attend all required faculty training sessions, faculty meetings, or otherwise directed by Department Chair or Dean

Complete all required training prescribed by the CSU or Cal Maritime by due date

QUALIFICATIONS:

Current and valid United States Coast Guard license as 3rd Mate or higher, unlimited, STCW compliant; limited USCG license/endorsements may be accepted in lieu of the unlimited license but placement will be at the entry level.

Bachelor's Degree in an appropriate discipline of Marine Transportation. Equivalent experience (military, marine industry, etc.) may be accepted in lieu of the degree but placement will be at the entry level.

At least five years in vessel operations of progressive responsibilities

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Master's Degree

Relevant Teaching experience

Ship and Workboat (tugs, supply, ferries, etc.) experience with applicable endorsements

Senior USCG unlimited license

Ice navigation, DP Operator, DL PIC, Ship Handling experience

SALARY COMPENSATION: Salary is commensurate with the education, qualifications and experience of the individual.

BENEFITS: An excellent comprehensive benefits package is available for qualifying positions which includes medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurances, retirement plans, fee waiver, vacation and sick leave.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter' under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 as a condition of employment.

The incumbent will participate in the random drug screening program on campus and must also pass a drug-screening test for participation on the training cruise as required by federal law.

PHYSICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

Typical classroom and office environment are in a two-story building with elevator access. Work site aboard the training ship and small vessels requires climbing up and down ship and boat ladders and gangways; lifting and carrying material from pier to training ship and boat, and occasional work in excess heat, cold, dampness or dry atmospheric conditions.

ELIGIBILITY TO WORK:

Applicants must provide proof of US citizenship or authorization to work in the United States within three days from the date of hire.

A background check investigation (including criminal records check) is required prior to employment. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

Applicants must submit on hire official documentation as proof of degree, license, or certificates as required.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Interested parties must submit the Cal Maritime Employment Application packet of information requested below. Apply on-line at Cal Maritime Faculty Listings (https://apptrkr.com/2037357)

Cal Maritime Employment Application (required) Letter of interest Copy of appropriate license Resume Teaching evaluations (if any) Names, addresses, and telephone numbers of at least three professional references

