Business Development Manager - Hamburg

By MarEx 2019-06-12 15:10:37

Sector Sales & Marketing APPLY

The German Shipowner Association has called Trusteddocks.com the Airbnb for shipyards.



Trusteddocks.com was launched in 2018 and helps shipowners and ship managers to find reliable shipyards with a good service and pricing level. With the integrated AIS, Newbuild and Maintenance Database Trusteddocks.com tracks more than 20.000 dockings every year. With this knowledge base Trusteddocks.com can give advice to ship managers which shipyard to use in which region. Shipyard managers can benefit from the docking candidate prediction to find more and better clients for their drydocks.



On Trusteddocks.com shipyards can:

offer their services directly to ship managers without a middleman.

receive request for docking slots and docking tenders via web on 24/7 basis.

get reviews from clients and can show their experience and happy customers.

Responsibilities

achieve sales targets and other associated goals set

be the first point of contact for shipyards & ship managers

pro-actively work with sales staff to ensure Trusteddocks.com is best positioned

help to improve sales performance by helping to share of best practices and to spot improvement opportunities in the sales process/practices.

prepares and delivers presentations to customers and/or business partners

supports contract negotiations

develop and maintain business plans and other related assets as required

support the build of an appropriate partner network

participate in client meetings as required

develop lead generation plans

Required skills

you like to travel and visit customers, prospects and partners around the world

You have experience in executing Sales and Marketing campaigns

Internet , Web , CRM, Newsletter is something you know and like to work with

you like to to attend and organize events

great interest in new technologies and disruptive ideas

Would be a big plus

experience in social media, linkedin

SEO, Website Analytics, etc.

passion for ships, engineering and to work in an maritime environment

We offer

Assistance in a dynamic international team

Wide scope for implementing creative and innovative ideas

Many opportunities for career-related development plus participation in conferences, conventions and trade fairs

Regular team events (e.g. “Friday Lunch”)

Fitness program – reimbursement for approved gym, yoga, sports equipment, etc.

SUP and Windsurfing opportunities

Applications



Please apply online via the link. Due to GDPR legislation, MARPRO does not accept applications via e-mail. If you have questions or require additional information, please contact MARPRO at tlf. +45 6160 6062. Application deadline is June 6th, but we take applicants in for interviews on a running basis and will take the job ad down, once the position has been filled.