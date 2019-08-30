AVP Ignition Studio

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-30 10:44:54

The AVP, Ignition Studio will lead visionary innovation and transformative conceptualization efforts for all first in series/special projects for all corporate brands within our Newbuild and Innovation team. This role will be responsible for providing leadership across a dedicated team, as well as world class international creatives, to shape vision, strategy and concepts that directly respond to future thinking, consumer insights, innovative features or functions, environmental and energy trends, defining what’s next in terms of ship design and guest experience. The result is to accelerate our trendsetting leadership position in the cruise and vacation industry.



The ideal candidate will possess a combination of strategic and creative thinking as well as an ability to drive highly collaborative and iterative processes along with strong verbal communication, storytelling, and presentation skills. This role requires that the candidate have a proven track record of leading teams through ideation and design of guest experience products. The AVP, Ignition Studio requires the ability to direct teams that develop concepts/experiences for Newbuilds, Fleet Modernization as well as novel projects for features that have never been done at sea, possibly nor on land.

• Lead a collaborative team of professionals responsible for concept development and innovation, based in the Innovation Lab, and leveraging tools to fulfill swift understanding of that innovation such as, but not limited to, virtual reality.

• Define strategy for concepts creation that support the brands strategy and direction, and sets parameters that allow the creativity to live broadly before it is ultimately filtered down to a conceptual end.

• Create process for the development of innovative ideas generated via both in-house, and internationally with design talent within diversely skilled areas such as naval design, engineering, design and architecture, etc.

• Identify clear short and long-term concept development roadmap and strategy.

• Present ideas, scenarios, benefits and expectations to a highly astute Executive team who will guide, influence and direct.

• Foster a highly collaborative cross functional team, where cross-discipline dynamic communication is paramount to success.

• Partner and foster strong relationships with the Chairman, EVP Maritime, Brand Presidents, operations, strategy, analytics, and product development, to socialize design guidelines and strategic vision.

• Design and establish seamless approval process between Senior Leadership, Marketing, Operations, and Newbuild which is based on strong business potential, whether guest value, reduced operational benefits, etc.

•Demonstrate that all innovations strongly resonant with each individual brand voice and identity, including the nuances of each brand’s customers.

•Build and develop the critical thinking and concept development skills of team members.