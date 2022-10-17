Assistant Engineer

Rose Cay Maritime (RCM), founded in 2021, operates a Jones Act fleet of 18 vessels, operating along the United State Coast, primarily in the Northeast and US Gulf. The fleet consists of tugs ranging from 4,000 to 10,000 H.P. and barges ranging from 55,000 to 260,000 bbls. RCM provides safe and reliable transport of cargo to a variety of valued customers.

Description

Rose Cay Maritime is in search of Assistant Engineers to add to our growing team. We are looking for Assistant Engineers with a minimum of 3 years experience on tug boats of 2,000 Horsepower or greater OR a 3rd Assistant Engineer from a Mariti e Academy. We currently have openings in the Northeast, as well as down in the Gulf!

Responsibilities

• Assist in performing and verifying all inspections and making machinery rounds to ensure proper functionality of machinery onboard.

• Standing watch in the engine room as directed.

• Maintaining an accurate logbook and keeping all other engine-related records/ logs up to date.

• Performs routine maintenance procedures and duties as directed by the Captain and Chief Engineer.

• Operates machinery and systems aboard the vessel as required.

• Keeps engine room clean at all times.

Requirements

• Prior tugboat/ ATB experience is preferred.

• Must have current, up-to-date USCG Merchant Mariner Credential, Passport, STCW, and TWIC card.

• Able to be medically fit for duty upon pre-employment physical, annual physical, and drug screening.

• High School diploma or equivalent.

A typical Schedule consists of 30 days on and 30 days off.

Benefits: Medical/ Dental/ Vision, 401(k) Plan, Bonus Holiday Pay per Company Policy, and Discretionary Performance Based Bonuses!