Administration Assistant (Part time)

By The Maritime Executive 04-21-2021 04:32:58

Application Closing Date May 7, 2021 APPLY

The role will be based in Norwich and will require working a minimum of 12 hours per week, Monday-Friday – own transport essential due to work location.

This new position is based within the AST Marine Sciences team and reports directly to the Finance and Office Manager.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Business administration

Raising sales and purchase orders

Booking in of stock and packing orders

Credit control and purchase ledger

Skills Required:

Ability to work effectively with AST colleagues and suppliers and be open, honest and straightforward in all dealings

High level of attention to detail and accuracy

Organised and able to multi-task effectively

Good literacy, numeracy and PC skills

Confident telephone manner

Essential experience:

Effective use of multiple IT systems

Essential skills, knowledge, and aptitudes:

Ability to work under pressure to strict deadlines

Strong organisational skills

Motivated

Ability to understand processes and confidence to suggest adjustments

Essential personal qualities and social skills:

Flexibility and willingness to undertake various tasks

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Application Information

If this opportunity would suit you, please apply enclosing a full CV and covering letter to:

Joy Garrould

AST Marine Sciences Limited

8 White Lodge Trading Estate, Hall Road, Norwich, Norfolk NR4 6DG

e-mail: info@ast-msl.com

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.

Closing date: 7th May 2021