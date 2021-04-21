Administration Assistant (Part time)
|Application Closing Date
|May 7, 2021
The role will be based in Norwich and will require working a minimum of 12 hours per week, Monday-Friday – own transport essential due to work location.
This new position is based within the AST Marine Sciences team and reports directly to the Finance and Office Manager.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
- Business administration
- Raising sales and purchase orders
- Booking in of stock and packing orders
- Credit control and purchase ledger
Skills Required:
- Ability to work effectively with AST colleagues and suppliers and be open, honest and straightforward in all dealings
- High level of attention to detail and accuracy
- Organised and able to multi-task effectively
- Good literacy, numeracy and PC skills
- Confident telephone manner
Essential experience:
- Effective use of multiple IT systems
- Confident telephone manner
Essential skills, knowledge, and aptitudes:
- Ability to work under pressure to strict deadlines
- Strong organisational skills
- Motivated
- Ability to understand processes and confidence to suggest adjustments
Essential personal qualities and social skills:
- Flexibility and willingness to undertake various tasks
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
Application Information
If this opportunity would suit you, please apply enclosing a full CV and covering letter to:
Joy Garrould
AST Marine Sciences Limited
8 White Lodge Trading Estate, Hall Road, Norwich, Norfolk NR4 6DG
e-mail: info@ast-msl.com
Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.
Closing date: 7th May 2021