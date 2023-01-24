US West Coast: Biggest Ocean Technology, Engineering and Science Event

There will be live demos of new technologies at the event

The organizers of the San Diego-based ocean technology, engineering and science event, Oceanology International Americas (OiA) have announced that the 2023 edition will be the most feature-packed in the event’s history as less than one month remains before opening. Don’t miss out on your chance to take part – register now for your ticket - on February 14-16, 2023.

OiA attracts visitors and exhibitors from varied ocean industries including offshore oil and gas, marine renewables, maritime security, and marine science. A highly focused three-day event, OiA provides the opportunity for buyers and suppliers to meet, learn and do business in one location.

The thousands of ocean professionals that flock to the event, do so for a combination of reasons:

Find new solutions – Discover and evaluate the products, solutions, and innovations that will transform your business throughout the Exhibit Hall.

The exhibitor floor at OiA is set to be filled with an inspiring and broad showcase of solutions to a vast and rapidly growing list of environmental and maritime operational challenges. Negotiations will take place face to face, contracts will be signed on paper, and new hardware will be held in the hands of prospective buyers.

Build your network – Make the best connections in the Exhibition and through networking tools, allowing pre-scheduled meetings with key contacts.

Visitors can meet new and established suppliers from around the world, building relationships with OiA’s program of networking and social events.

New to OiA for 2023 is a B2B matchmaking event on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15 February. Delivered in partnership with Innovate UK EDGE, the b2match event will give OiA attendees the opportunity to meet potential collaborators and business partners during pre-arranged one-to-one 20-minute meetings between exhibitors and visitors, active in the maritime sector.

According to Tim Benzie, Project Lead at Innovate UK EDGE, the b2match model has already proven its worth at other industry events: “Innovate UK EDGE is a key part of the UK innovation agency’s investment in the innovative businesses that drive economic growth and has already successfully delivered b2match as part of Oceanology UK events in 2018, 2020, and 2022. This represents a first expansion of this fast-moving dynamic model into the international ocean scientific industry and we plan to bring a sizeable UK delegation with us to San Diego to support this.”

Gain Blue Tech knowledge – Keep up to date with market developments and the latest trends in ocean technology and marine science.

As David Ince, Event Director for organizers RX Global says: “OiA, for the ocean industries it serves, represents a critical in-person business opportunity and one that is somewhat overdue. OiA will play host to ocean professionals looking to improve strategies for exploring, protecting, and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways. Deals will be made and solutions will be found at San Diego Convention Center from 14-16th February to a vast and rapidly growing list of environmental and maritime operational challenges. The innovations we need to solve these problems are, of course, not solely driven by the big players in our industry, so visitors will be able to find innovative solutions from new-to-market technologist and tech-accelerators in the Future Tech Hub.”

Boost your Expertise – Learn by attending the Technical Sessions, drop by the Ocean Futures Theatre to hear Keynote speakers and participate in Industry Workshops and exclusive networking opportunities. and Townhalls.

The conference plenary sessions and technical program have been developed this year in partnership with industry luminaries, the Marine Technology Society (MTS), and the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT).

The conference program has been designed to ensure attendees get the best possible insights and most up-to-date knowledge from representatives of industry, government, and academia and can be found at https://www.oceanologyinternationalamericas.com/en-gb/conference.html#/sessions

This year, the conference has been built around an overarching concept of: ‘The New Blue Economy: Unlocking the Potential’, with Professor Ralph Rayner to chair and with Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & NOAA Administrator to give the keynote address.

INTERNATIONAL VISITORS

Another benchmark of OiA’s position as a key location for ocean professionals to conduct business is the high proportion of international guests, adds David Ince: “The event attracts attendees from over 30 countries, with organized international delegations. This edition Innovate UK will be bringing 15 tech accelerators to the event, many of which will be exhibiting for the first time in the US. The UK Pavilion will complement the Canadian Pavilion, who in turn are bringing 25 exhibitors to the event.

NAVAL CONTENT

For Naval forces around the world the development of technologies that are enabling uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to perform surveillance, research and repetitive jobs is a multibillion dollar industry. The growing importance of these platforms in the theatre of war, security, and ocean research cannot be underplayed, and, the event is positioned close to the 32nd Street Naval Station, lending it the perfect position for naval networking and thought leadership.

For example, key leadership from US Naval Meteorological and Oceanographic Command will sit on a panel on the 15th February to discuss current capability and future requirements for working with industry for improved maritime domain awareness through utilization of innovative ocean data collection, modeling, ocean tech, and uncrewed systems.

Attendance to the exhibition floor at OiA is free of charge with a range of paid conference packages also available. Find out more at: https://www.oceanologyinternationalamericas.com/



