Trelleborg Launches SafePilot P3 System for Panama Canal Transits

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure launches its latest fixed-installed piloting unit, SafePilot P3, developed in response to the recent advisory issued by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) requiring a new positioning system for Neopanamax vessels beginning in October 2023.

SafePilot P3 from Trelleborg is a high-accuracy navigation solution that provides real-time certified data to and from the pilot's display, enabling more efficient operations in constrained waterways. The unit features an advanced motion sensor and an exceptionally precise global navigation satellite system (GNSS) that measures the vessel's movement in three dimensions. It computes the vessel's position and heading based on dual GNSS antennas and has a built-in backup battery allowing it to function even during power outages.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, said: "Using a novel approach, we developed a solution that makes pilotage much easier in confined waterways. We're always striving to innovate, and SafePilot P3 reflects that commitment. It integrates seamlessly with Trelleborg's SafeCaptain App and is the first of its type evaluated and approved by the ACP. An added benefit of this solution is that it is suitable for use globally in all waterways and ports in conjunction with the SafePilot App."

The new unit enables the SafePilot application to operate on vessels, providing pilots with access to the most reliable data related to vessel positioning & movement. As a result, it minimizes the time and complexity associated with lengthy pilotage procedures. Aside from improving situational awareness while transiting the canal and approaching the port, the SafePilot P3 enhances communication between the captain, pilot, tug operators, and canal personnel.

The new unit is the latest addition to Trelleborg's portfolio of SafePilot solutions, which includes advanced portable navigation systems. These systems provide ports with relevant, real-time navigation information, giving pilots greater control, safety, and accuracy during port approach and maneuvers.

Distinguished by their intuitive and easy-to-use nature, all SafePilot solutions utilize touchscreen technology. The instant zoom function and intelligent chart structure of the SafePilot software improve response and decision-making times. It is an exceptionally user-friendly maritime piloting software designed by a dedicated group of software developers and maritime pilots.

SafePilot is a critical component of SmartPort. SmartPort, by Trelleborg, is a technology platform that connects disparate, data-driven assets to power communication and decision making in the port environment, giving stakeholders a holistic view of operations.

Webinar - SafePilot P3 Explained – Compliance with Recent ACP Requirement

April 26, 2023

Time: 10am – 10:30am CET / 6pm – 6:30pm CET

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure will be hosting an insightful webinar on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, where the advantages, installation process, and technical specifications of P3 will be covered.

During the discussion, Trelleborg’s team of experts - Tommy Mikkelsen, Jacco Vonk, Dennis Bomholt, and Jakob Poulsen - will provide an in-depth look at the Advisory to Shipping No. A-32-2020 associated with the Panama Canal. In addition, there will be a Q&A session where participants can get answers to their queries.

Click here to register for the Webinar

For more information about SafePilot P3, visit: https://safepilotp3.com/

This article is sponsored by Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure

