Razeto e Casareto Unveils Luminous, Anti-Microbial Handles at Seatrade

F.lli Razeto e Casareto S.p.a. is pleased to announce its presence at SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL 2022, April 25 through 28 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, booth #3630.

Since its founding in 1920, F.lli Razeto e Casareto S.p.a. has designed and built exclusive marine locks and door and cabinet accessories, with special consideration to designers’ and shipowners’ needs. Now as never before, the company keeps safety of guests, staff and employees of ships a priority matter in its research and development process.

SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL 2022 is an excellent opportunity for the Italian company to introduce to the industry - in cooperation with the Italian Naval Register, RINA - two projects designed to increase safety onboard: OSSH Network, an integrated system of intelligent luminous handles for fire doors, and Antimicrobial Handles.

Both projects have unprecedented features that lend themselves not only to use on board naval vessels, but also on yachts, platforms and terminals.

OSSH Network is an integrated system of luminous handles for fire doors, which light up to be detected in critical conditions and provide information such as emergency indicating escape routes with the color of light.

OSSH Network interacts with external systems (FDS, ESD, SMS, SMCS) via communication protocols like modbus. The management electronics are placed in junction boxes hidden in the ceiling, wired with a proprietary OSSH BUS® system that carries a network signal throughout the vessel and power supply to the handle through the lock catch.

In the event of power failure, the door handles provide extra-powerful emergency lights to illuminate escape routes. The procedure of checking the operation of the fire doors before the ship’s departure is made faster by the presence of the luminous handles: at a glance the crew can see if the doors are correctly closed or not.

The system is provided in kits to be installed simply, even in the case of retrofitting, as an unambiguous safety means of hazard communication via OSSH BUS®.

Each kit is composed of a junction box containing the controller; door lock and striker, equipped with the patented power and data transfer device; and a pair of luminous handles featuring 40 RGB LEDs each.

F.lli Razeto e Casareto S.p.a. is a leading manufacturer of locks for marine fire doors and OSSH Network kits do not vary in size or shape from standard units. This makes retrofitting quite easy: by simply removing standard locks and equipping fire doors with the OSSH KIT, ship owners can improve safety onboard their vessels.

The OSSH Network improves safety and security:

. Green light directs passengers, guests and employees to escape routes (fire -panic -gas) and save their lives

. Red light prevents personnel from opening the fire door during a fire.

. Door handles are visible during blackout to highlight escape routes.

. In an anti-intrusion plan, door handles indicate if a door needs to be locked closed and if it is actually locked.

. In an evacuation plan, the color of the handle indicates if an area has already been checked.

. An easy-to-fit, cable-free power and data transfer system allows economical installation on newbuilds or retrofits, lowering risk factor and running costs.

OSSH Network is undergoing RINA certification to obtain its Technology Qualification Certificate.

Antimicrobial handles

ANTIMICROBIAL HANDLES improve safety: handle surfaces cannot be contaminated by bacteria, fungi, or viruses, and the sterilizing action is extended to the environment, even sanitizing the hands.

ANTIMICROBIAL HANDLES provide a system of mitigation of spread risk for pathogenic agents, with benefits for shipowners, passengers and crew. Compliance with RINA's additional note of Classe Biosafe Ship with reference to surfaces with a high utilization rate is underway.

ANTIMICROBIAL HANDLES are a collection of door handles which feature the ESI antimicrobial system, an innovative complex metallic cluster that continually emits silver Ag+ and other metal cluster complex ions. This emission of ions exerts an antimicrobial action on objects and in the environment, disinfecting continuously in complete safety and silence. The antimicrobial action requires no source of power and is guaranteed 24/7 for over 10 years.

These door handles exert a continuous antimicrobial action, and their effectiveness against coronavirus has been evaluated with laboratory tests and certified by the Virology Lab of the University of Modena e Reggio Emilia, Italy.

